When do UFC 261 tickets go on sale?

UFC 261 is set to happen on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be the first event promoted by the world's most famous fighting organization in over a year to have the presence of a full crowd.

It is the second time in the year that three title fights have been booked for the same night. In addition to the women's strawweight and flyweight belt disputes, UFC president Dana White announced Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II for the welterweight championship.

Although a few lucky supporters attended events promoted by the UFC in the United States and Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UFC 261 will be the first with a large crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No wonder combat sports fans are eager to get their hands on one of the promised 15,000 tickets for UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Are UFC 261 tickets already on sale?

Tickets for the highly-anticipated April 24 event are not yet available for sale, but are expected to be soon. According to the UFC website, "tickets are generally released for an event a few months prior to the fight."

UFC boss Dana White has advised fans to keep an eye on Ticketmaster, as the entertainment company will also be handling ticket sales for UFC 261. However, hardcore aficionados can get themselves a bigger chance to acquire a ticket for the event if they subscribe to the UFC Fight Club Ultimate membership.

The subscription, which goes at a one-off cost of $85, allows members to "connect with fighters and enjoy exclusive members-only benefits including presale tickets, exclusive merch, and much more."

Using the unique presale code issued once the subscription is completed, fans can get first access to UFC 261 tickets or any other event promoted by the UFC.

While the FAQ page on the official promotion's website says that customers can purchase only six tickets per event, the Fight Club page informs that the number is up to eight tickets per event.

The UFC also encourages fans to create an account with Ticketmaster ahead of the presale, even for Fight Club members.

According to the promotion, fans can generate the presale code on the Fight Club website before the presale begins. It is best to guarantee that the code is correct and handy when tickets are finally available on Ticketmaster.

Most presales begin at 10:00 am local venue time, but this can vary.