Flyweight mixed martial artist DeAnna Bennett has come a long way since being a part of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter in 2017. Bennett competed in the tournament to crown the UFC's inaugral 125-pound champion.

Although Bennett did not find success in The Ultimate Fighter 26, she went on to fight in the UFC, scoring a majority draw against Melinda Fábián after almost getting knocked out in the fight.

Bennett was subsequently released from the UFC and has since returned to Invicta and also signed with Bellator, where she recently fought in her first professional title bout.

In an interview with Cageside Press, DeAnna Bennett reflected on how she began in MMA:

“Never. You know, I got into fighting off of a series of peer pressures. And my friends, who were my trainers at the gym just thought I was good at it and I just loved to do it. So when I first started fighting and like I just knew it was somewhere that I loved to be and I love to be in there. Never once did I ever think that I was gonna be a pro fighting for a world title.”

'Vitamin D' also recounted the days she worked in the healthcare industry:

“You know it’s such an interesting journey that has brought me here. I can’t believe it some days. I was working at a hospital in the ER, I was working on an ambulance, like that was my passion with work. I was thinking about going to the fire academy. And then now I get to get up everyday, and live a life that I love and do what I want to do and by that I mean, fighting. It’s something that I’m passionate about, it’s my ‘why’. Why I do the things I do and why I live my life the way I do.”

Check out her complete interview below:

Liz Carmouche goes off on 'cheater' DeAnna Bennett

DeAnna Bennett's Bellator 294 opponent Liz Carmouche is not too fond of the former Invicta fighter.

Bennett has faced Carmouche twice in her career, with her Bellator debut coming against her at Bellator 246. Bennett's title shot at Bellator 294 also came against Carmouche, the reigning flyweight champion.

In both bouts, DeAnna Bennett missed weight and was deemed unprofessional by Liz Carmouche, who had some harsh words for Bennett before she submitted her at Bellator 294:

"It’s just her claim to fame in this sport is missing weight, not making weight. That shouldn’t be it. You’re a professional MMA fighter. But the reality is that she cheated yet again by missing weight."

Poll : 0 votes