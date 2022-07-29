When UFC's Dana White, Todd Chrisley and others came together to help a victim of bullying 

Back in 2017 UFC president Dana White and American television personality Todd Chrisley were among the celebrities who voiced their support for bullying victim Keaton Jones.

Jones stole the hearts of many after his mother shared a video on Facebook of him explaining the bullying he was facing at school. Just as the post caught the UFC president's radar, he invited the young man to hang out at the UFC headquarters:

"Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how I can reach the family please let me know."

danawhite @danawhite Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone https://t.co/BR8c4ldDFc

In a subsequent post, White thanked the Twitterverse for helping him find the young man.

danawhite @danawhite Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!! Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!!

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley also offered his support to Jones and even invited the young boy to the American series Chrisley Knows Best. In a Twitter post, Chrisley said:

"I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it."

Todd Chrisley @toddchrisley . I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it .. #keatonbecomesachrisley let’s make this happen .. everyone use the hashtag . . I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it .. #keatonbecomesachrisley let’s make this happen .. everyone use the hashtag .

Avengers star Chris Evans, NBA legend LeBron James and former American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres were some of the other celebrities who supported Jones through his troubling times.

twitter.com/Elijah_Officia… This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying. This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.twitter.com/Elijah_Officia… Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? twitter.com/everything_tn/… Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? twitter.com/everything_tn/…

Dana White says that MMA can stop bullies and muggers

In a 2011 appearance on George Stroumboulopouls Tonight, UFC president Dana White stated that people would get bullied much less if they practiced mixed martial arts. White explained that even the military and police were training MMA:

"A lot of people are uneducated about mixed martial arts... when you and I were growing up... your parents would put you in karate or taekwondo. This is it, this [MMA] is the new martial art... Martial arts training is incredible for anybody. This is what the military trains in. Let me tell you what, when you can defend yourself you're going to get bullied a lot less. I guarantee you."

Watch Dana White talk about MMA training:

During the segment, the 53-year-old detailed an incident where an MMA practitioner from Chicago successfully fought off an armed robber. White opined that it was the man's mixed martial arts training that saved his life from the armed assailant.

