When UFC's Dana White, Todd Chrisley and others came together to help a victim of bullying 

Back in 2017 UFC president Dana White and American television personality Todd Chrisley were among the celebrities who voiced their support for bullying victim Keaton Jones.
Jones stole the hearts of many after his mother shared a video on Facebook of him explaining the bullying he was facing at school. Just as the post caught the UFC president's radar, he invited the young man to hang out at the UFC headquarters:
"Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how I can reach the family please let me know."
In a subsequent post, White thanked the Twitterverse for helping him find the young man.
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley also offered his support to Jones and even invited the young boy to the American series Chrisley Knows Best. In a Twitter post, Chrisley said:
"I need Keaton Jones to appear on Chrisley Knows best , this Kid can change the world and I wanna help him do it."
Avengers star Chris Evans, NBA legend LeBron James and former American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres were some of the other celebrities who supported Jones through his troubling times.
Dana White says that MMA can stop bullies and muggers
In a 2011 appearance on George Stroumboulopouls Tonight, UFC president Dana White stated that people would get bullied much less if they practiced mixed martial arts. White explained that even the military and police were training MMA:
"A lot of people are uneducated about mixed martial arts... when you and I were growing up... your parents would put you in karate or taekwondo. This is it, this [MMA] is the new martial art... Martial arts training is incredible for anybody. This is what the military trains in. Let me tell you what, when you can defend yourself you're going to get bullied a lot less. I guarantee you."
During the segment, the 53-year-old detailed an incident where an MMA practitioner from Chicago successfully fought off an armed robber. White opined that it was the man's mixed martial arts training that saved his life from the armed assailant.