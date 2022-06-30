What time will Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 21 air? Plot, release date and more details explored

Chrisley Knows Best is one of the most popular reality TV shows to air on USA Network. The new episode of Season 9 will air on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Todd and Faye accidentally wind up at a swinger's party while the kids seek adventure of their own".

In a teaser for the season, Todd is seen revealing to Nanny Faye that they have come to a swinger’s party. To which, the Nashville-based businessman’s mother responds:

"I ain't going nowhere until I get something to eat,"

It will be fun to see what Todd makes of this uncomfortable situation on the new episode of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9.

What happened on Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Episode 20?

Episode 20 of Chrisley Knows Best was the June premiere of the second half of Season 9. The episode was released after the lead pair’s conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Episode 20 of the show saw Todd Chrisley joining a gardening club in a bid to impress a real estate business-person.

Todd explained to his family:

"I have no desire to be a gardener, but I do have a new real-estate company opening up in the next three weeks, and one of the biggest developers in Nashville is a member of the Garden Society,”.

The episode centered around the lead star’s attempts at entering a gardening competition to secure his position at the club. The patriarch was discouraged by his family members on the basis of his lack of knowledge when it came to planting.

In an interesting turn of events, Nanny Faye entered the contest and competed against Todd after he insulted her gardening skills. Todd was immediately disqualified for not following the rules.

However, Nanny ended up winning the gardening competition, proving herself to be a better and more experienced gardener. As the winning prize, Nanny received a plus one club membership which, she gave to Todd.

The episode description reads:

"Todd offends Faye during a gardening contest; Chase plays grill master for the 4th of July BBQ."

About the Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley’s criminal charges

The lead pair of the show have been in the news for their much-publicized criminal case. Todd and Julie Chrisley were recently indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for fraudulent activities, and their sentencing is scheduled for October 6 this year.

On their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd spoke about the scandal:

"It’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because Gods a miracle worker and that’s what we’re holding out for"

In a surprise to many viewers of the hit reality show, USA Network has renewed Chrisley Knows Best for Season 10. Not only that, but E! is starting a dating show called Love Limo which is said to be produced and hosted by Todd.

The network will also be picking up Growing Up Chrisley for its Season 4. The show is centered around the lives of the younger Chrisleys, Savannah and her brother Chase.

Tune in to watch the famous TV family’s shenanigans on a new episode of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 airing on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET .

