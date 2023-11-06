When is UFC’s next event at Madison Square Garden? All you need to know

Since the sport of MMA was legalized in New York, the UFC has had a presence in the state by hosting annual events at the famous Madison Square Garden. The promotion is scheduled to return this Saturday for another entertaining event.

UFC 295 will be the sight of two championship bout as the main event will see Alex Pereira fight Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight championship after Jamahal Hill was forced to relinquish the title due to a torn Achilles. 'Poatan' could make history as being the first fighter to become a two-division Glory Kickboxing champion and two-division UFC champion, while 'Denisa' will look to regain the title he never lost.

The main event was originally scheduled to be Stipe Miocic vs. heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but the fight was scrapped after Jones suffered a torn pectoral that required surgery. Instead of having Miocic fight a late replacement, the promotion decided to remove him from the card and reschedule the bout with 'Bones' when he's cleared to return.

As a result of Jon Jones' injury, the promotion moved Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira to the main event and will now feature an interim heavyweight championship bout in the co-main event. Sergei Pavlovich, who has been a force in the heavyweight division with his quick knockouts, will take on surging heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall. It is an interesting bout, as the winner could possibly even be promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion should Jones or Miocic retire following their bout.

UFC 295 will also feature a strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade. Dern will be looking to get her name back into the title picture, while the former strawweight champion will look to snap her three-fight losing skid.

The main card will also see Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis clashing in a lightweight bout and a featherweight clash between Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes.