Vasiliy Lomachenko once discussed why he wanted to face Floyd Mayweather Jr in a "very interesting" professional boxing match.

In April 2019, Complex released an interview with Lomachenko ahead of his two-division lightweight title defense against Anthony Crolla. At the time, the highly-respected Ukrainian boxer was riding an 11-fight win streak, including Jose Pedraza, Jorge Linares, and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

During the interview, Lomachenko was asked about fighters in history he would have wanted to face. He started by naming Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, despite the weight difference, before saying this about Mayweather Jr:

"But for me, it would be a very interesting fight with Floyd Mayweather. I want to check my skills. When he was younger, I loved his style. His style was very smart. He had very big, interesting combinations. He had power. Good defense. But of course, he grew up and changed his business."

By the time Lomachenko made these comments, Mayweather Jr had mostly moved on from professional boxing and started focusing on exhibition bouts. Nonetheless, fans of "The Sweet Science" can add the fantasy matchup to a long list of fights that would've been intriguing to see play out.

Vasiliy Lomachenko looks to get back on track later today against George Kambosos Jr

In May 2023, Vasiliy Lomachenko's three-fight win streak was snapped due to a unanimous decision loss against Devin Haney. At 36 years old, the Ukrainian lightweight challenger is ready to retire, as he's scheduled for a world title fight against George Kambosos Jr later today, May 11.

Before fighting Regis Prograis at 140 pounds, Haney vacated his WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles in late 2023. Six months later, Lomachenko will travel to Kambosos' home country of Australia for a vacant IBF lightweight title bout inside the RAC Arena.

Kambosos is also looking to regain a world title after being dethroned by Haney in 2022. Since then, he lost an immediate rematch against 'The Dream' before bouncing back with a majority decision win against Maxi Hughes in July 2023.

Watch the intense faceoff between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr below: