  • "A huge compliment" - Malcolm Wellmaker stays grounded after fans push for Sean O’Malley matchup

"A huge compliment" - Malcolm Wellmaker stays grounded after fans push for Sean O’Malley matchup

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:30 GMT
Malcolm Wellmaker (left) reacts to being pushed for Sean O'Malley (right) matchup.
Malcolm Wellmaker (left) reacts to being pushed for Sean O'Malley (right) matchup. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Rising UFC bantamweight Malcolm Wellmaker recently shared his thoughts on potentially facing former champion Sean O'Malley in a fight.

Wellmaker is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Kris Moutinho, who was defeated by O'Malley via third-round TKO back in 2021. Given Wellmaker's more decisive win over Moutinho, many fans are drawing comparisons between him and O'Malley.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Wellmaker was asked about the potential matchup against O'Malley. In response, he said:

"To see the names that people are already comparing me to. People are asking my opinion on Merab [Dvalishvili], and it’s incredibly flattering. I love how much I’ve inspired people with the performances that I’ve given. I think one of the things that makes fighting so fun, when you go out there and you give people what they want."
He added:

"Matchups like these become a real thing that people would love to see, that people would love to tune into. I don’t know that I’ve earned a shot at somebody with such a name, but it is nonetheless a huge compliment."

Check out Malcolm Wellmaker's comments below (0:27):

O'Malley is currently on a two-fight losing streak after being defeated by UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Malcolm Wellmaker previews potential Raoni Barcelos fight

Raoni Barcelos is a 38-year-old UFC bantamweight fighter who is currently on a two-fight win streak, having defeated Payton Talbott and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Malcolm Wellmaker was asked if he envisions a potential fight against Barcelos. In response, Wellmaker appeared to express his approval, saying:

"Shout out to [Raoni Barcelos]. He stopped the hype train of Payton Talbott, and then he goes and beats former world champion Cody Garbrandt, and at the phase of his career to be doing things like that is just awesome to see it. So, names like that gets me excited because obviously I was watching those guys compete... So, somebody like that would be an awesome matchup."
Check out Malcolm Wellmaker's comments below (6:38):

youtube-cover
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
