When Will Harris shared his experience of shooting Dagestan Chronicles with Khabib Nurmagomedov on Joe Rogan's podcast - There's nothing that gonna beat that guy

Award-winning filmmaker Will Harris, in an interview with Joe Rogan, opened up about his experience shooting his series 'Dagestan Chronicles' with UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan.

Harris told the UFC commentator that he doesn't believe anybody can beat 'The Eagle'. The filmmaker further elaborated that compared to how the Dagestanis live their lives, there is no surprise the fight game could throw at them:

"After spending time with Khabib in Dagestan, like meeting his father, going into the mountains. I just don't see nobody beating him. I'm sorry what you throw at him you are not gonna beat him. I feel like just his pedigree of where he is from. Its nothing that's going to break that guy, after going to Dagestan and seeing how those people live."

Harris also stated that the Dagestani people tie everything they do to their faith, similar to how the boxing legend Muhammad Ali used to do. The filmmaker noted- after seeing the grueling training sessions of the Russian fighters, he doesn't believe there is anyone out there competent enough to beat Nurmagomedov.

"After seeing the Gyms they train in the mountains, every thing that makes this guy. There is nothing in the ocatgon that someone is going to do. Like this is going to beat Khabib... I just feel like mentally there's nothing that's going to break Khabib."

'The Eagle' retired from MMA after his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov closed his MMA chapter on a high note with an impressive 29-0 record.

Joe Rogan has on multiple occasions praised the former lightweight champion's dominance in the UFC.

Listen to the full JRE podcast below:

Joe Rogan on Khabib Nuragomedov's discipline and lack of trash talking

Joe Rogan hosted comedian Andrew Schulz on the episode #1580 of his JRE podcast. The duo was talking about trash-talking in combat sports when the host noted that one of the biggest draws in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov, engaged in zero trash talk:

"Well Khabib Nurmagomedov is the biggest draw in combat sports and he doesn't do any trash talk."

Schulz, however, stated his opinion that a lack of trash may not be seen as a sign of dominance in the current times. The comedian also added it was as if people were rooting for 'The Eagle' to lose. Responding to the statement, Rogan said:

"Khabib is 28 or 29 and 0 and really has smashed everybody in front of him. You always wonder who's going to be that guy who solves that riddle? He's just he's on another level."

Rogan further stated that Nurmagomedov is an extremely disciplined athlete and truly lives like a champion. The UFC commentator added that 'The Eagle' does not drink, smoke, or abuse his body in any way and is also very dedicated to his religious beliefs.

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

