Will Harris reveals new documentary of Kamaru Usman in Nigeria similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov's 'Dagestan Chronicles'

Will Harris, the acclaimed MMA documentary maker, has announced that he will be working with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to create 'The Motherland Diaries'.

The documentary will mirror Harris' previous work with Khabib Nurmagomedov, titled 'The Dagestan Chronicles,' in which he accompanied the former lightweight champion to his home region of Dagestan. Harris filmed Nurmagomedov going about his daily life, and gave an entirely new insight to MMA fans of just how 'The Eagle' became such an incredibly dominant fighter and martial artist.

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Harris will now accompany Kamaru Usman to his home country of Nigeria for 'The Motherland Diaries'. In an announcement posted to his Twitter account, Harris stated:

"I once took a last minute trip to a place and what came out of was “The Dagestan Chronicles”. 3 years later, I got a call from the number 1 P4P fighter on earth about going to Nigeria with him as he embarks on a journey. “The Motherland Diaries” starring @USMAN84kg #SOON"

Anatomy of a Fighter @WillHarrisAOAF I once took a last minute trip to a place and what came out of was “The Dagestan Chronicles”. 3 years later, I got a call from the number 1 P4P fighter on earth about going to Nigeria with him as he embarks on a journey. “The Motherland Diaries” starring @USMAN84kg 🎬🇳🇬 #SOON I once took a last minute trip to a place and what came out of was “The Dagestan Chronicles”. 3 years later, I got a call from the number 1 P4P fighter on earth about going to Nigeria with him as he embarks on a journey. “The Motherland Diaries” starring @USMAN84kg 🎬🇳🇬 #SOON https://t.co/IQhr27eeAS

Kamaru Usman's rise to championship status in the UFC

In 2019, Kamaru Usman captured the UFC welterweight title, defeating Tyron Woodley in one of the most dominant title fights in UFC history. Prior to the fight with Woodley, Usman had amassed an impressive 13 fight winning streak that included victories over Leon Edwards, Sean Strickland and Demian Maia.

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2

Since capturing the title, Kamaru Usman has defended it five times. He holds two title defenses over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal apiece, as well as a sole victory over Gilbert Burns.

Usman's reign at 170lbs has been so dominant that he is now running out of opponents to face. However, Leon Edwards still awaits his much deserved rematch with the champ, and Khamzat Chimaev is rapidly climbing the rankings, with many expecting him to fight for gold in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham