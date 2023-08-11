"When will she say I Do?" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer leaves hearts pacing with bathroom mirror selfie in "red-hot" tube top

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently shared a bathroom mirror selfie and scorched social media with the stunning picture. Palmer is not only one of the UFC's most famous octagon girls but is also a highly accomplished model and an exceptionally gifted artist.

The 35-year-old ring girl was undoubtedly feeling her outfit and recently took to Instagram to share some snaps of her charming red tube top. Interestingly, Palmer also shared what song she was vibing to and posted a screenshot of her playing 'Painter' by Lapsley.

Fans were highly impressed with her new pictures and took to the post's comments section to express their appreciation.

One fan praised Brittney Palmer for her hairstyle and wrote

"You have gorgeous hair @brittneypalmer stunning young woman."

Another fan asked:

"When will she say, I Do?"

One user claimed:

"Literally perfection."

Another user wrote:

"Happy Thursday [email protected] So damn hot you."

One fan complimented Brittney Palmer for her dress and wrote:

"Beautiful in red."

Another fan concurred:

"Love your outfit."

One user wrote:

"Red hot. Not showing that pretty face, though."

Check out some more reactions below:

Brittney Palmer has been featured on the cover of globally famous magazines like Playboy in 2012. She has also won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022).

When Brittney Palmer shared the secret behind her viral social media success

Brittney Palmer is a woman of many talents. The perennial UFC ring girl is undoubtedly among the most popular octagon girls in MMA and is also widely known for her artistic talents. Since her ring girl debut at UFC 125 in 2011, Palmer's popularity has skyrocketed, thanks to the meteoric success of the organization.

Given her immense professional success and influence over pop culture, it's unsurprising to see Palmer boasting a massive social media following.

During an interview on the Neon Confidential podcast, she spilled the secrets behind her going viral on Instagram and shared some interesting tidbits on social media traction. She stated:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram... I try to do a rhythm... They love the hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."