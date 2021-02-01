When WWE star Matt Riddle pinned former UFC champion Jon Jones in wrestling

Before Matt Riddle made a name for himself in the realm of professional wrestling, the 35-year-old had already established himself as one of the UFC's brightest prospects.

Riddle signed with the promotion in 2008 when he featured in The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale. Also known as 'Chipper' during his MMA days, Riddle amassed an professional record of 10-3-0. Two of his victories were later overturned to no contest after he tested positive for cannabis, resulting his record to stand at 8-3-0 (2NC)

It goes without saying that Matt Riddle had a knack for wrestling since his childhood days. In fact, the Pennsylvania native was so good at it, that he even defeated Jon Jones in a wrestling tournament.

Riddle attended Saratoga Springs High School, New York, and he would go on to capture the state division wrestling championship in 2004. Jones, who represented Union-Endicott High School, locked horns with the WWE star in one of these state-level wrestling tournaments.

Matt Riddle defeated Jones and successfully won the tournament, while 'Bones' finished third. The two can be seen on the podium together in a picture posted by former UFC star Ben Askren, who is poking fun at Riddle.

Hey @dc_mma you know whats worse than 4th at the Olympics? 3rd to Matt Riddle at the state tourney! @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/bdEr5xYkuf — Funky (@Benaskren) December 29, 2014

According to Matt Riddle himself, he has beaten Jones not once, but twice. He also stated that he would like to compete against the UFC lightheavyweight kingpin, once again.

“I did (beat Jon Jones). Actually (on) two different occasions. But Jon Jones, he’s grown up a little bit. I’ve grown up a little bit. I’d still like to challenge him one day, but we’ll see what happens," Riddle told MMANews.

Matt Riddle's controversial departure from the UFC and his rift with Dana White

Matt Riddle's win over Che Mills in 2013 was overturned to no contest after he tested positive for cannabis. This was Chipper's second consecutive failed drug test, as he had tested positive for the same substance in 2012 against Chris Clements.

UFC president Dana White was infuriated with Riddle's behavior and the 35-year-old was released from the promotion. Since then, both White and Riddle have continually taken digs at each other.

In one of his interviews, White asserted that even though he doesn't hate Matt Riddle, he has no regrets over his decision to fire him. The WWE star hit back at his ex-boss and accused him of not taking care of his employees.

"The only thing I will thank him (Dana White) for is talking all that cr*p about me. Calling me a loser and all that. Because so many people around the world related to that. Being treated like that. My fan base went through the roof when he said all that bad stuff about me," Riddle told ESPN's Ariel Helwani.