When Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul snuck into the White House

Jake Paul has been the orchestrator of numerous pranks in his YouTube career. The younger of the notorious Paul brothers has amassed a following of over 20 million on YouTube owing to his social media antics.

In 2017, Jake Paul stirred controversy when he avoided White House security to spend the night in the President's residence. Paul was invited to a media event hosted at the White House. The event was for digital influencers and the YouTube sensation decided to film a Vlog and started to scout a place in the White House to spend the night.

Jake Paul posted this vlog on his YouTube channel with the title "White House 24 hour overnight challenge". In an interview with Access, Paul addressed the entire fiasco and said that he spent 6-7 hours in the toilet at the White House. Paul also mentioned that the secret service showed up at his residence after the incident and reprimanded the 24 year old for his misconduct.

I was trying to find the best spot to stay in. I was invited to the White House, I just stayed a couple of extra hours. I technically didn't do anything wrong..."

Despite the backlash, Jake Paul refused to accept any criticism for sneaking into the White House. Instead, Jake Paul wants to be commended for this act as he was able to expose a loophole in the president's security. Paul walked out of the residential building after spending the night and was not questioned by anybody as he left through the main gates.

What is Jake Paul up to these days?

Jake Paul has ventured into the sport of boxing. The YouTube sensation holds a 2-0 record as a pro-boxer and is set to fight Ben Askren next. Askren is an Olympic level American freestyle wrestler with a 19-2 pro-MMA record. The two combatants will be trading blows on April 17th under the Triller banner. Paul announced the fight on Twitter earlier this year.

His previous victories have all been against boxing neophytes like Nate Robinson (former basketball player) and AnEsonGib (fellow YouTuber). With a victory over an established MMA veteran like Ben Askren (former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion), Jake Paul wants to stamp his authority as a professional boxer.