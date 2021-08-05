"Whenever they want to fight me, they can just call me" - Vicente Luque says he is ready to fight Nate and Nick Diaz

Ahead of his own fight at UFC 265, Vicente Luque has admitted his excitement for the upcoming Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch.

The Brazilian fighter has claimed he is "super excited" to watch the five-round showdown and praised Lawler, someone with whom he has trained with in the past.

During his interview with MMA Fighting, Vicente Luque said the matchup between 'Ruthless' and the Stockton native is definitely going to be good, with both men having a similarly aggressive style.

"I'm super excited for this fight. Yeah, I have trained with Robbie, Robbie is a great guy and you know, I think it's a rematch people have been waiting for years since that first fight and has been so long ago. So [to] see them both now, both guys have great style, have that aggressive style."

Vicente Luque added that if either of the Diaz brothers ever want to fight him, all they have to do is give 'The Silent Assassin' a call. Even if Luque is the champion, he says he would still like to fight either Nate or Nick Diaz.

Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) has a big fight on Saturday against Michael Chiesa, which could elevate him into the top of the division, but he's always down for a fight against Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209). Any time. And even proposes a special set of circumstances for it ... pic.twitter.com/CuiXUEa2xA — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 4, 2021

Luque added that he has a lot of respect for the Diaz brothers' style and admires both men greatly.

The UFC welterweight even mentioned how both Nate and Nick Diaz are putting their chins at risk in order to get a knockout victory in a fight.

"So I think it's going to be a great fight and man, Diaz, any of the Diaz, whenever they want to fight me, they can just call me. If I'm the champion, it doesn't matter what kind of level I'm fighting at, I will be willing to fight them because I got a lot of respect for their style, I admire their style. You know they just go in there in their game and they always are looking for that knockout even putting their chin out at risk and risking themselves getting knocked out to get a knockout and it kind of resembles what I try to do."

Catch Luque's comments to MMA Fighting below:

Vicente Luque will face Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

At the UFC 265 pay-per-view this weekend, Vicente Luque will return to action in an exciting fight against Michael Chiesa.

The two UFC welterweights will look to put on an exciting fight for the Houston crowd and the winner could edge one step closer to fighting for the UFC welterweight championship down the line.

Edited by Harvey Leonard