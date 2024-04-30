Where does Alexandre Pantoja train? Looking at the UFC flyweight champion's MMA gym, coaches, and more

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja gears up to defend his title for the second time against Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301, happening on May 4 in his home country of Brazil.

Currently ranked No.10 in the UFC's men's pound-for-pound rankings, Pantoja relies on a world-class training camp to stay at the top of his game.

Let's delve into the MMA gym, coaches, and environment that hone ‘The Cannibal’ into a championship-caliber fighter.

Where does Alexandre Pantoja train?

Pantoja trains at the renowned American Top Team (ATT), a powerhouse gym known for nurturing elite MMA fighters. ATT boasts a roster brimming with UFC stars like Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, and Arman Tsarukyan, to name a few.

Pantoja trains under a diverse coaching staff led by head coach Marcos DaMatta. Mike Brown, Conan Silveira, and King Mo oversee the MMA program, while Steve Mocco focuses on wrestling.

Dyah Ali Davis and Gabriel de Oliveira hone Pantoja's striking skills, while Everton Bittar Oliveira and Will Fuchs ensure he's in peak physical condition. Additionally, a team of dedicated striking coaches, including Thiago Alves and Luciano Dos Santos, provide further refinement to Pantoja's stand-up game.

Alexandre Pantoja reveals the reason behind facing lower-ranked Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Alexandre Pantoja will defend his title against No.10-ranked contender Steve Erceg at UFC 301. This has raised eyebrows due to Erceg's position in the rankings, but Pantoja recently shed light on why he opted for this particular opponent.

In a recent interview on UFC Brazil's official Instagram, Pantoja revealed (translated from Portuguese) that he jokingly requested a "somewhat unknown opponent" for his next title defense. He expressed surprise at being matched with Erceg, commenting on the fighter's size and toughness.

"It's funny because that's pretty much what I asked for. I was joking that I wanted a somewhat unknown opponent and this guy comes to me, who is tough. I even said, ‘I hope this guy moves up a category, because he’s huge.' Then he falls for me, but I say that jokingly. He's a very tough opponent."

Despite Erceg's lower ranking, Pantoja believes he presents a significant challenge:

"I believe that, at this moment, he is more difficult than [Brandon] Royval, than [Brandon] Moreno, because he is a guy who comes from behind, with nothing to lose, he is number ten in the rankings, he comes fresh into the category. The only thing against it is that I think I have more fighting experience. I believe this will be used by me in the octagon."

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments below: