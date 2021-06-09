Where are Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall from?

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall are set to fight each other in the main event of YouTubers vs. TikTokers: Battle of the Platforms on June 12th. This is the most recent instance of internet personalities entering boxing after Jake and Logan Paul started the trend.

The fight card also features other popular personalities like Vinnie Hacker and Deji. The latter famously lost to Jake Paul in his first fight after his corner threw in the towel. AnEsonGIb, another YouTuber who lost to Jake, is also on the card.

However, the main event is the highlight of the entire card as both Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall have genuine hatred for each other. They got into an altercation at the pre-fight press conference, which resulted in Bryce being pushed to the ground.

Austin McBroom: Where is the YouTube star from?

The American YouTuber was born on 20th May 1992 in Palmdale, California, to Allen and Michole McBroom. He grew up alongside a younger brother named Landon. Austin McBroom showed a passion for sports at a young age, and he was good at basketball, baseball, and football. However, he chose to focus on basketball because that is the sport he loved.

Eventually, Austin McBroom pursued a career on YouTube and has made a grand living out of it. His channel, the ACE family, has over 18 million subscribers on the platform. The 27-year-old currently lives with his family in Encino, California.

Where is TikTok star Bryce Hall from?

Bryce Hall was born in 1999, and was raised by his mother, Lisa, in Ellicott City, Maryland. Hall moved to Los Angeles, California, in 2018, later becoming the creator of the Sway House.

The house is owned by talent management company TalentX Entertainment. They create content for multiple social media platforms. Hall has over 20 million subscribers on TikTok.

He still lives in Los Angeles and will travel to Florida for his fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Their fight will be watched by scores of fans around the world, and it will be one of the biggest events of 2021.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh