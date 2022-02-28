Where does Colby Covington train?

Formerly a loyal member of American Top Team, Colby Covington was forced to leave the illustrious gym behind after clashing with several long-term members. So, where does the welterweight train now?

After leaving ATT, the gym he was with for nine years, Covington is now a full-time trainee at MMA Masters in Miami, Florida.

During his short time with his new team, Colby has shown significant improvement in his striking, cardio, and grappling. Training alongside Cesar Carneiro has greatly impacted his ability to do damage on the feet. The renowned Capoeira coach has done well to boost the American's standup game.

Another major factor in the 34-year-old's advancement in the sport is down to Daniel Valverde. A judo black belt since the age of 19, Valverde has helped better the former interim welterweight champion's offensive grappling.

Masters has been the home for a handful of well-known UFC fighters besides Colby Covington. 170lb prospect Miguel Baeza, martial arts veteran Ricardo Lamas, and the always entertaining Nate Landwehr have all been affiliated with the gym.

Both Carneiro and Valverde will be an integral part of Colby's performance in his upcoming fights. They no doubt hope he can shock the world by becoming MMA Masters' first ever UFC champion in the future.

What's next for Colby Covington?

Covington will finally get his hands on Masvidal when the two square off in the octagon next week. Win or lose, what's next for "Chaos"?

Getting his hand raised could put him back in the title picture and a potential trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman could be on the cards. The pair have fought twice, with the Nigerian champion coming out on top on both occasions.

Coming up short against Masvidal could see Covington slip down the rankings where he might find it tough to fight his way to the top in a stacked division. A meeting with Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, or the emerging Khamzat Chimaev could be next in line if he suffers defeat on Saturday.

Tune in next Saturday to watch a historic rivalry be settled when Colby Covington clashes with Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC 272.

Edited by John Cunningham