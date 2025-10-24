Where is Ikram Aliskerov from? Exploring the UFC star's ethnic background, nationality, and more

Ikram Aliskerov is preparing for a high-stakes test against Jun Yong Park at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 25. Ahead of his middleweight clash, let's take a closer look at where Aliskerov comes from and what shapes his identity inside the cage.

Ad

Born in Kasumkent, a village in Dagestan, Russia, Aliskerov represents a region that has become a powerhouse in global combat sports. Dagestan, situated in the North Caucasus, is renowned for producing world champions in wrestling, sambo, and mixed martial arts.

Fighters from this region, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, have attained championship glory in the UFC. Aliskerov is part of that same lineage.

An ethnic Lezgin, he comes from a Northeast Caucasian group native to the mountainous border region between southern Dagestan and northern Azerbaijan. The Lezgins are mountain people known for their pride, resilience, and a strong code of honor called Lezgiwal.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aliskerov is a four-time world champion in combat sambo and a two-time European champion. He currently trains out of Makhachkala with KHK MMA. Aliskerov holds a professional MMA record of 16 wins and 2 losses, with seven victories coming through knockout and five victories through submission.

Ikram Aliskerov and Khamzat Chimaev trade words over potential rematch and ethnicity

Ikram Aliskerov’s name resurfaced in Khamzat Chimaev’s orbit after the Dagestani said he would gladly accept a rematch on two days’ notice if a title shot were offered. Chimaev fired back online, accusing critics of hypocrisy for labeling his callouts of Dagestanis “interethnic” while giving others a pass.

Ad

Speaking in a recent interview (via Championship Rounds), Aliskerov said:

"Of course, if they offered me a title fight, I’d be ready in two days… I don’t train with weak guys either. I’m always training, always in shape, always ready. If you’re an athlete with championship ambitions and you get offered a title fight, how could you say no?”

Ad

Chimaev responded to the comments on Instagram stories, writing:

“Why do people give interviews to these idiots? When I say I will fight someone from Dagestan, it’s an interethnic problem. When they say they’ll fight me, it’s sport. Stop being hypocritical.”

The tension rekindles a rivalry that dates back to 2019, when Chimaev knocked out Aliskerov under the Brave CF banner in what he later called his toughest fight. Chimaev now holds the UFC middleweight belt after defeating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 and sits on a nine-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More