Where is Khabib Nurmagomedov from?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was born in a small town called Sildi in Dagestan, Russia. In 2010, the Russian Census recorded just 208 people living in Sildi, making Nurmagomedov's achievements in the UFC look even more impressive.

The town is located inside the Tsumadinsky District of Dagestan and is a completely rural village with tough living conditions surrounded by beautiful mountains. The former UFC champion's nickname was created in honor of the Tsumadinsky District, with the area being named the "Eagle Area," according to Nurmagomedov.

Watch Nurmagomedov travel around Sildi here:

Tempatures in Sildi can get as low as -5°c in January and February, which are the coldest months on average in the district. It's clear to see how living with tough weather and tricky terrain has created so many outstanding fighters that have gone on to compete in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has undoubtedly been one of the pioneers for Dagestani MMA, with the likes of Islam Makhachev, Magomed Ankalaev and Said Nurmagomedov just a few of the names to come from the Russian region.

'The Eagle' also now runs Eagle FC, which mainly has Eastern European and Russian fighters on its roster. The organization brings MMA events to parts of the world that would otherwise never see such events and also acts as a platform for its fighters to attract attention from larger organizations.

Where does Khabib Nurmagomedov live now?

As mentioned, Khabib Nurmagomedov was born in Sildi, Dagestan, Russia. However, the Russian now lives in two places and both are very different from each other.

Upon returning home to Russia, Nurmagomedov will stay with his family in Makhachkala, Dagestan. When 'The Eagle' needs to train himself or other fighters for their upcoming bouts at the AKA gym, Nurmagomedov is said to reside in San Jose, California.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spent a lot of his time in California since his retirement from MMA. The UFC Hall of Famer is now a coach and trains fighters alongside Javier Mendez at the American Kickboxing Academy gym.

Mendez trained Khabib alongside the Russian's father, but after the sad passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov , Mendez took a leading role in the training of the former UFC lightweight champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far