Where to next for Lance Palmer?

Going back to the days there was the World Series Of Fighting, who have had a very small handful of faces. Now the PFL is having serious issues with one of their brightest talents ever.

Lance Palmer is at his breaking point with the organization. He lost his first fight for them at WSOF 7 in 2013 to Georgi Karakhanyan. The standout wrestler though didn't really break through till the company re-branded itself as the PFL.

Since then he's rolled 11 straight wins, although 8 came via decision. Including the last 3 which saw him take the featherweight crown for the second straight year. With the PFL heading into what promised to be a dream 3rd season, the world went sideways with the coronavirus pandemic and forcing the company to shut down for the year.

With just about every other organization now operating it has made not just Lance Palmer but all their athletes a little stir crazy. However, Lance Palmer has been very vocal about it. Sitting for 18 months in your prime is not what any athlete wants to do.

The PFL compensated financially those athletes that they kept under contract but money is an issue. It turns out one of the best 145-ers was getting only $1,000 a month for 5 months. Not at least the full 18 months the company would be dark.

Then things went from bad to worse. Late last week the company, via their social media, responded to comments made by The Party's father on his social media. Wayne Palmer had tagged the company in some very controversial posts which put them in a tough situation.

A company wants to remain as neutral as possible, but also at times has to come out for or against comments. Lance Palmer is not repped by his father but instead is represented by his manager Ali Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA. Things do look a bit odd as Wayne Palmer's accounts are private and the PFL in their stand never made mention directly to what was said.

Lance Palmer, on the other hand, feels like the old saying goes, "the son can not be held responsible for the sins of the father". And he isn't condoning anything his father said either, as he said that the UFC and every other organization gets tagged in things all the time, and don't respond.

This definitely lit the fuse for this relationship that's lasted for 7 years to blow up. And the fact that the elder Palmer isn't an employee of the PFL makes things even odder that they would address it.

Ali has a close relationship with Ray Sefo, but this situation may not be easy to repair. They definitely need him on the roster, but he's obviously livid about his situation there.

So where would Lance Palmer go?

The 2 big choices are the UFC and Bellator. Lance Palmer was constantly asked at media scrums (especially by this reporter); how would he fare somewhere else? He always smiled and answered with confidence.

Now he may get that chance and he automatically becomes a serious title threat in either location. Although there are lots more favorable fights for Lance Palmer in the UFC, including stablemates Dan Ige and Zabit Magomedsharipov who sit there currently. Palmer's wrestling would no doubt give problems to Shane Burgos, Max Holloway, and Jeremy Stephens.

Ali Abdelaziz doesn't have a client in Bellator at 145 but that division is their best one filled with sharks from Juan Archuleta to Darrion Caldwell to AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull. And they all deal with wrestlers all the time but that's if Lance Palmer can secure his release and if either other company is willing to throw money at him.

The Alpha Male fighter has also trained out of Xtreme Couture and Catone's MMA in New Jersey.