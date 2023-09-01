"Where the OF at" - Nina Marie Daniele's latest beach post takes Twitter by storm

With her charming personality and ever-funny quips, social media influencer Nina Marie Daniele has lately become one of the most recognizable faces of MMA reporting. Daniele boasts a wealth of social media following and actively posts updates on her online profiles so that her fans never miss a beat.

In one of her recent uploads, the MMA influencer shared a rather sultry picture of herself on the beach, titled:

"Sandy Cheeks."

Unsurprisingly, the picture has taken Twitter by storm, garnering tremendous attention from her fan base. Let's look at what fight fans had to say about the former model's picture.

In a rather obvious thirst tweet, @DrWater69 wrote:

"Where the OF at."

Referencing Sean Strickland's light-hearted rant on Daniele, @hatcher812 wrote:

"Hey, @SStricklandMMA, she has her t**s out again, brother. 🤣🤣🙏🏻👊🏻"

An impressed fan @I_Eat_Crayons55 wrote:

"No makeup and still beautiful. Take notes, ladies! 😍"

An eagle-eyed user @Risk_Mentor questioned Nina Marie Daniele:

"Do I spy an engagement ring?"

@Fede___15x suggested:

"Thought about OnlyF*ns?"

Another fight fan @WNappin3820343, wrote:

"Might as well make an OF and make some money off it."

Twitter user @anthonyguytomak requested:

"Let’s see [the]em lol."

A heartbroken user @__dmgz wrote:

"That ring placement is like a knife to the heart."

Another user @LenYoung27 wrote:

"The bomb."

Another user @imnotzyzz commented:

"Literally the only reason I'm here for."

Fight fan @CraneGam3r wrote:

"This is your best pic."

Image courtesy @ninamdrama on Twitter

Sean Strickland tells Nina Marie Daniele jiu-jitsu "doesn't work"

Middleweight contender Sean Strickland is scheduled to go up against the reigning champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Although most fighters would be wary of standing toe to toe with a striking specialist like Adesanya, that's precisely what Strickland believes he'll do.

During a recent interview with Nina Marie Daniele, 'Tarzan' downplayed the chances of him employing a grappling-heavy approach against 'The Last Stylebender', joking that jiu-jitsu doesn't work:

"I've been wrestling a lot in camp, but sometimes you get up there and look at another man, and I would get thinking myself, I want to f*****g stand and bang with this guy. So I probably should wrestle, but that's probably not going to happen... Yeah, I've got one of those [a black belt in jiu-jitsu]... It's bulls**t, [it] doesn't work. It doesn't work, you guys, jiu-jitsu don't work."

