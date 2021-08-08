Where is Rafael Fiziev from and what were his fighting credentials before he joined the UFC?

Rafael Fiziev currently competes in the lightweight division of the UFC.

Born on March 5, 1993, Rafael Fiziev is 28 years of age and currently resides in Phuket, Thailand. He originally hails from the Korday district of Kazakhstan and fights out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Rafael Fiziev is of Azerbaijani descent from his father's side and of Russian descent from his mother's.

Where did Rafael Fiziev fight before joining the UFC?

Rafael Fiziev made his MMA debut in July 2015 at a W.I.N Fighting Championship event that took place in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. To date, the promotion has held only one event.

Fiziev faced Sam Bastin at the event and picked up a first-round KO win with a flying knee.

His second fight was against Gunduz Nabiev at MMA Kyrgyzstan - Boroda MMA where he also secured a win with a rear-naked choke submission.

Following this, Rafael Fiziev made one appearance at Primal FC, two at Road FC 39 and Road FC 45, and one at Titan FC 51. He emerged victorious in all of the outings.

Rafael Fiziev debuted in the UFC at Fight Night 149: Overeem vs. Oleynik against Magomed Mustafaev. He couldn't continue his career winning streak on his promotional debut and got knocked out in the first round with a spinning back kick and punches.

However, Fiziev bounced back excellently in the UFC with wins in all of his next outings. In his second promotional contest, Fiziev faced Alex White and after that, Marc Diakiese. He picked up unanimous decision wins on both occasions.

After a knockout victory at UFC 256 last December against Renato Moicano, Rafael Fiziev returned to the octagon at UFC 265. He faced Bobby Green. After an intense three-round technical battle, Rafael Fiziev had his hand raised, taking his current winning streak to four.

Rafael Fiziev called out Hasbulla Magomedov post-fight

In a hilarious post-fight callout, Rafael Fiziev called out Dagestani blogger, TikToker and social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, also known as 'Mini Khabib'.

Hasbulla you know I’m the money fight https://t.co/udwyx9udZC — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) August 8, 2021

Rafael Fiziev and his opponent Bobby Green were seen having a moment backstage after the fight. They posed for a picture in great spirits. Bobby Green said out loud that they deserved to win the Fight of the Night bonus.

“Hey, we deserve Fight of the Night!”



All love between Bobby Green & @RafaelFiziev after putting on a show! 👏 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/dL7izCDoea — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard