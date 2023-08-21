Where is Tyson Fury from? Where did he live before Morecambe, England? Looking into the boxer's 'gypsy' heritage 

Deontay Wilder once hinted at Tyson Fury's potent gypsy heritage and the mystical strength linked with his lineage while explaining Fury's remarkable recovery from the 12th-round knockdown during their first fight.

Embracing his heritage, Fury goes by the moniker 'The Gypsy King'. But what exactly is the gypsy heritage and who are some of the famous gypsies in the world?

Tyson Fury's nickname 'The Gypsy King' is derived from a rich lineage of heritage and cultural identity. Though often associated with Romany Gypsies, Fury's roots are traced to Irish Travellers, distinct from the Romani community.

The moniker "Gypsy" refers to Romani and Traveller groups, even though they are ethnically separate. The term 'Gypsy' itself has been controversial due to its historical connotations and potential misappropriation.

The Traveller culture is marked by nomadism, close-knit communities, and traditional values. The ancestral link between bare-knuckle fighting and conflict resolution persists among Travellers, rooted in their preference to settle disputes independently.

Tyson Fury is the son of Irish Traveller parents Amber and John Fury. Incorporating elements of resilience, pride, and independence, the 'Traveller culture' thrives despite societal challenges and stereotypes.

Fury's rich boxing heritage that spans generations includes family members who have actively participated in the pugilistic world. Notably, his maternal great-grandfather, Othea Burton, earned the esteemed title 'King of the Gypsies', and his cousin Andy Lee, a former middleweight boxer, adds to the legacy, showcasing the family's enduring connection to the sweet science.

The heavyweight boxing champion's Irish Traveller ancestry places him among a notable lineage of renowned bare-knuckle fighters, including Big Joe Joyce and Bartley Gorman, esteemed as the 'King of the Gypsies'. Gorman was an undefeated bare-knuckle fighter as well.

Tyson Fury gypsy heritage: When the heavyweight boxer denied casting 'gypsy spell' on Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has refuted Deontay Wilder's assertion that he used a 'gypsy spell' to influence their first encounter, instead attributing his victory to psychological warfare.

In his book 'The Furious Method', Fury addressed the controversy surrounding their 2018 fight that ended in a draw. Fury admitted to getting inside Wilder's head by relentlessly proclaiming his intentions to drop him in the second round. While dismissing magical claims, Fury emphasized that he managed to shake Wilder's self-confidence through strategic mind games. 'The Gypsy King' stated:

“When Joe Rogan interviewed Wilder on his podcast after our first fight, Wilder said he thought I’d put some kind of gypsy spell on him. As far as I know, I don’t possess much in the way of spells, though my Irish grandmother was a fortune teller."

Fury added:

"What’s clear is that I had got into his head and shook his self-confidence by repeatedly telling him I was going to drop him in the second round. I planted that seed in his mind and uttered it so frequently in the run-up to the fight he got spooked and started believing it himself.”

Fury went on to fight Wilder twice, emerging victorious on both occasions, once by TKO in February 2020, followed by an emphatic knockout victory over a year later in 2021.

