Where was Ilia Topuria born?

Despite Ilia Topuria often representing both the Spanish and Georgian flags during his UFC career, the 25-year-old was born in Halle Westfalen, Germany. Both of Topuria's parents are Georgian and the fighter moved to that country at the age of seven.

It's said that 'El Matador' started his combat training in Georgia, learning Greco-Roman wrestling while attending school. At the age of 15, Topuria moved to Alicante, Spain and debuted as a professional MMA fighter in Spanish organizations.

Ilia Topuria took on Francisco Javier Asprilla Martinez at Mix Fight Events when debuting as a professional MMA fighter. Mix Fight Events is based in Valencia, Spain.

'El Matador' fought in Spain many times during the early days of his MMA career, going up against the likes of Kalil Martin El Chalibi, Daniel Vasquez, and Jhon Guarin.

After competing in the Spanish circuit between 2015 and 2016, Topuria went on to compete in organizations such as CAGE, Cage Warriors, and Brave CF. The 25-year-old made his UFC debut against Youssef Zalal in 2020.

Watch Topuria in action here:

After leaving these organizations, 'El Matador' has managed to remain unbeaten after making his UFC debut. Topuria won his debut fight via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting and has since continued his winning streak in the organization.

How many finishes does Ilia Topuria have in the UFC?

Since winning his UFC debut bout, Ilia Topuria has won all of his organizational fights via finish. The 25-year-old has finished his last three UFC bouts within two rounds.

Both Damon Jackson and Ryan Hall lost in the very first round, with only Jai Herbert managing to survive the opening five minutes. Due to convincingly beating his four UFC opponents, 'El Matador' has earned himself a huge fight against Edson Barboza next month.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Banger! Surging prospect Ilia Topuria will fight Edson Barboza on October 29th. Banger! Surging prospect Ilia Topuria will fight Edson Barboza on October 29th. https://t.co/VWAl3TpaV9

The fight will take place at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen on October 29. Edson Barboza has lost his last two UFC bouts, with Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell beating the UFC legend.

Ilia Topuria will be fighting within the UFC's featherweight division for the fourth time when meeting the Brazilian in the octagon. The German-born fighter last fought in the 155lbs division against Herbert and is set to return to the 145lbs rankings next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far