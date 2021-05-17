Where was UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman born?

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was born on May 11, 1987, in Auchi, Nigeria. The city is the second-largest city in Edo State, one of the 36 states of the country. Usman would grow up in Benin City, the largest city and capital of Edo State.

At the age of eight, Kamaru Usman moved to Dallas, Texas, with his family. His father was formerly a major in the Nigerian army who became a pharmacist in the United States. Today, Kamaru Usman's brother has followed in their father's footsteps and become a Doctor of Pharmacy, while his other brother Mohammed is a mixed martial artist. Mohammad Usman competes in the PFL and recently made his debut, which he unfortunately lost.

Kamaru Usman's life in America

In his search for belonging, Kamaru Usman began folkstyle wrestling in his sophomore year at Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas. Usman's full name is Kamarudeen Usman, something his high school wrestling coach struggled to pronounce. He then christened Usman with the moniker "Marty," which is what the Nigerian would be known as all through high school. He compiled a 53-3 record before leaving for college.

Shortly after his folkstyle career was over, Usman turned his attention to freestyle wrestling with hopes of making the 2012 Olympic team. Sidetracked by injuries, he eventually abandoned his Olympic goal and turned his attention to mixed martial arts.

Kamaru Usman made his professional MMA debut in November 2012 and racked up a 5-1 record before being chosen for The Ultimate Fighter 21 in 2015. The Nigerian won the finale, earning a contract with the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion.

Today, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' sits atop the UFC's welterweight division with four title defenses under his belt. After winning the title in dominant fashion from Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman beat Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal. Usman's most recent defense came at UFC 261 in a rematch with Masvidal, where the Nigerian beat 'Gamebred' via KO in the second round.

Kamaru Usman is also riding the longest active and second-longest winning streak in the promotion's history, along with the longest winning streak in UFC welterweight history. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has earned accolades from the UFC president and from fighters and fans alike for all the records he's beaten along the way.

Usman is the first African-born fighter to win a title in the UFC. He was followed by fellow Nigerian Israel Adesanya and Cameroonian Francis Ngannou, who hold the middleweight and heavyweight belts, respectively.

From Auchi, Nigeria, to the top of his division in the biggest MMA promotion in the world, Kamarudeen Usman has come a long, long way.

