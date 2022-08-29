Which 2 fighters beat Zabit Magomedsharipov in MMA?

Zabit Magomedsharipov was one of the hottest prospects in the UFC before announcing his sudden retirement from MMA after beating Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN+ 21.

Magomedsharipov wasn't unbeaten during his MMA career, losing once as a professional and once as an amateur fighter in Russia.

The Khasavyurt-based fighter lost to Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev at M-1 Challenge 34 back in 2012, with Makhazhiev winning via armbar submission in the second round of their bout.

Magomedsharipov's first and only professional defeat came a year later in 2013.

Igor Egorov also managed to submit Magomedsharipov, catching the fellow Russian in another armbar in round three of the co-main event at ProFC 47.

Watch the bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Igor Egorov here:

Egorov had a 6-1 professional MMA record at the time and was facing Zabit Magomedsharipov during the former UFC fighter's fifth professional bout. Magomedsharipov had won all of his professional fights before facing Egorov, who last fought in 2019.

Both Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev and Igor Egorov went on to have decent professional MMA careers, with Makhazhiev currently 11-6 and Egorov having a pro record of 13-8. Both fighters also won their most recent bouts, Makhazhiev managed to beat Bayaman Nurmamat at ACA Young Eagles 27 earlier this year and Egorov finished Vyacheslav Danilov in the first round of his latest bout back in 2019.

Watch Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev beat Magomedsharipov here:

What was Zabit Magomedsharipov's UFC record before leaving MMA?

Zabit Magomedsharipov shocked the MMA world when retiring from the sport, especially given the success he had in the UFC. The Russian fought six times in the organization and managed to win every bout. The 31-year-old's most recent win came against Calvin Kattar, beating the American via unanimous decision in 2019.

The Russian won three times via submission during his UFC career, submitting Mike Santiago, Sheymon Moraes and Brandon Davis within just one year of joining the organization back in 2017.

Magomedsharipov recently revealed that he grew tired of the UFC's empty promises of big fights, which is one of the reasons why he left the sport. The Russian didn't completely shut the door on a return to MMA, but is seemingly happy with his current goals in his private life.

