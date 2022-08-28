"They promised me one thing and did another" - Zabit Magomedsharipov reveals the "main reason" why he retired from MMA, hints at future comeback 

Much has been said about Zabit Magomedsharipov's mysterious retirement from the UFC.

Earlier this year, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani claimed that Magomedsharipov's religion was the main reason behind his untimely departure. However, the former rising featherweight star broke his silence for the first time and revealed the "main reason" behind his decision.

According to the Russian, he grew tired of receiving empty promises from the UFC, including a title shot. On top of that, Magomedsharipov revealed that he couldn't get a fight booked because his fellow featherweights avoided him:

"There were many reasons. Firstly, because of refusals to fight with me. I had no fights for two years. Then there were injuries, I was sick a lot. I didn't recover. Such, many reasons. The main reason was I was not able to fight. They didn't give me a title shot. They promised me one thing and did another. They promised me and didn't keep that promise. That was the main reason why I got mad." [Translated by Fighting Flashback on YouTube]

Watch Zabit Magomedsharipov's interview below:

Considered one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in UFC history, Magomedsharipov also hinted that there could come a time when he considers coming back to the octagon. For now, though, he maintained that he has no "such desire" to resurrect his fighting career.

Zabit Magomedsharipov pursues a career in medical field

After thriving as a rising star in a violent sport, Zabit Magomedsharipov apparently wants to spend the next phase of his life healing people.

Earlier this year, Magomedsharipov gave his fans an update regarding his career. However, his update wasn't the type his fans were hoping for. The Dagestani revealed in an Instagram post that he's pursuing a career in the medical field, confirming the end of his prize-fighting exploits.

Check out Zabit Magomedsharipov's post below:

Ariel Helwani previously reported that Magomedsharipiov grew tired of the violence as it went against the teachings of his religion. The MMA reporter said:

"From what I was told, he had almost like this moral religious dilemma that he was dealing with. He's very religious and I think he reached a point where he just didn't wanna do it anymore."

However, it now seems that Magomedsharipov is blaming the UFC for his departure. He also didn't mention his religion as a reason for his retirement.

