Which fighter holds the record for landing most significant strikes in UFC history?

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has landed the highest number of significant strikes in promotional history with a total of 2975 so far.

Max Holloway is considered one of the best strikers in the world's leading MMA promotion, evident in the number of striking records he has broken. In his unforgettable fight against Calvin Kattar in Abu Dhabi, 'Blessed' put on one of the greatest striking displays ever seen as he punished his opponent over five brutal rounds.

Holloway landed a total of 445 significant strikes against Kattar, breaking the single-fight record. His 744 attempted significant strikes also set a single-fight record. The judges' scored the fight 50-43, 50-43, and 50-42 in Holloway's favor, which is the joint-most one-sided scorecard in promotional history.

In the final round of his masterclass against Kattar, Holloway notably started shouting at the commentary team while slipping his opponent's punches.

Speaking of his striking prowess, Max Holloway has the most number of significant strikes (100 or more) landed in 14 different fights. With 3,217 total strikes, he became the first fighter in UFC history to land over 3,000 strikes.

'Blessed' is set to face Arnold Allen in Kansas City this weekend. He will look to put on another clinical performance and defend his top spot in the rankings. The former champion is targeting a fourth meeting with current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway is no ordinary featherweight. The former champion's incredible performance against Calvin Kattar remains one of the most iconic in UFC history.

In January 2021, 'Blessed' delivered a five-round beatdown against Kattar, so much so that UFC president Dana White and top executive Hunter Campbell were heard questioning the referee's decision not to stop the fight earlier.

Holloway set multiple records during the contest. He landed a mind-boggling 455 significant strikes against Kattar's 133 and broke the record for most significant strikes landed in a single fight, along with the most significant strikes attempted in a single fight (744). He landed a total of 581 strikes against Kattar, breaking the previous record of 449 strikes.

Check out some of the records Holloway broke in that fight below:

