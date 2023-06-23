Which fighters are appearing on the 2023 UFC X? Full International Fight Week schedule and all other details disclosed

The 10th annual International Fight Week is upon us and will take place between July 3 and July 9. UFC X will take place between July 7 and July 8 during fight week.

UFC 290 will be the highlight of the fight week and will feature two title bouts, a main-event featherweight title-unification fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, and Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight strap in the co-main event.

Below is the schedule for International Fight Week 2023:

Thursday, July 6: 'The Ultimates Invitational' will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 9 AM. The UFC 290 pre-fight press conference will take place at 3 PM and the 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 7 PM.

International Fight Week 2023 schedule [Image courtesy: www.ufc.com]

Friday, July 7: UFC X will take place between 9 AM and 5 PM and 'The Ultimates Invitational' will take place at 9 AM, both at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At 3 PM, a Q&A session celebrating 30 years of the UFC will take place at the T-Mobile Arena. Finally, the UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 PM at the aforementioned arena.

Saturday, July 8: The UFC 290 event's gates will open at 2 PM. The official watch party for the event will take place at 6 PM and the after-party will take place at 10 PM, both at Resorts World, Las Vegas.

The UFC X 2023 will have 48 fighters attending, whom fans can interact with. Here are the fighters who will be in attendance:

List of fighters at UFC X 2023 [Image courtesy: www.ufc.com]

Sunday, July 9: The last edition of 'The Ultimates Invitational' for this fight week will take place at 9 PM. The official UFC pool party's gates will open at 11 AM and will happen at Resorts World, Las Vegas.

When did the UFC X event first happen?

UFC X is an improved version of the organization's fan-expo event. It replicates the model of the previous format with better experiences for the fans. The previous format was revamped at last year's International Fight Week, and the two-day event was held on July 1 and July 2, 2022.

Fighters like Charles Oliveira, Chuck Liddell, Urijah Faber, Belal Muhammad and Marlon Vera were in attendance. While last year's event had 40 fighters attend the event, this year has 48 fighters, including Hall of Famers and champions.

Charles Oliveira at last year's UFC X event [Image courtesy: www.ufc.com]

Fans will be able to interact with their favorite fighters, get pictures taken with them and merchandise signed by them. The International Fight Week is an annual event that allows for fans to interact with fighters. The UFC 290 card featuring Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in a title unification bout for the 145-pound strap is the highlight of this year's fight week.

