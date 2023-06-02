It seems like the UFC is pitting No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes against the No.9-ranked Jailton Almeida. Although the UFC hasn't made this matchup official, several outlets have confirmed this bout as the headliner for the November 4th event.

For Curtis Blaydes, this is a high-risk, low-reward fight as he will be putting his No.3 spot in the rankings on the line. However, a win over Jailton Almeida will cement his status as one of the best heavyweights in the promotion.

For Jailton Almeida, this is an opportunity to shine and seize glory in his home town, i.e., Sau Paulo, Brazil. This fight also be the biggest test of Almeida's career, given Blaydes' record inside the octagon.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Curtis Blaydes Jailton Almeida is set to headline UFC's return to São Paulo after 4 years



🗞️ via Curtis BlaydesJailton Almeida is set to headline UFC's return to São Paulo after 4 years🗞️ via @MikeBohn 🚨 Curtis Blaydes 🆚 Jailton Almeida is set to headline UFC's return to São Paulo after 4 years 🇧🇷😱🗞️ via @MikeBohn https://t.co/T7btrm7NPR

Curtis Blaydes stands at 6'4" (193 cm) and has a reach of 80 inches. 'Razor' has a promotional record of 12-4 (1 NC) and an overall MMA record of 17-4 (1 NC).

'Razor' last fought in April against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 222, and came up short as the Russian fighter finished him via TKO in the first round.

MMA Mania @mmamania Curtis Blaydes visibly upset after getting finished by Sergei Pavlovich Curtis Blaydes visibly upset after getting finished by Sergei Pavlovich https://t.co/2V5mwbyCYC

Jailton Almeida had success in his last bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik where he submitted the 'Bigi Boy' via rear-naked choke in the first round. 'Malhadinho' is undefeated in his promotional career, having six straight wins (including his DWCS win).

The Sao Paulo native is 6-0 in his UFC career, with an overall MMA career of 19-2. Almeida has a 100% finishing rate in the UFC with all his finishes coming within two rounds.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCCharlotte JAILTON ALMEIDA FORCES THE TAP IN ROUND 1 JAILTON ALMEIDA FORCES THE TAP IN ROUND 1 😤 #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/qft905AkH3

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida: Which heavyweight will reign supreme on November 4th?

Jailton Almeida is riding a 14-fight win-streak going into his fight with the No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The No.9-ranked heavyweight fighter is riding a wave of momentum that is very rare in the aforementioned weight class. The matchup between both heavyweights is a grappling fans dream matchup with Blaydes being the wrestler and Almeida the jiu-jitsu specialist.

However, one can safely assume that both fighters are proficient on their feet with a combined 19 knockouts in their careers. Blaydes has more knockouts in his career at 12, compared to Almeida's seven.

Check out some of the top finishes by Curtis Blaydes:

Almeida has more submissions wins in his careers at 12 while Blaydes has no wins by submission. Overall, Almeida has more finishes in his career at 19 in 21 fights, compared to Blaydes' 17 finishes in 22 fights.

If this fight goes to the ground, 'Malhadinho' has the clear advantage over 'Razor'.

However, Curtis Blaydes is dangerous on his feet, having significant KO victories over names like Johnny Walker, Alistair Overeem, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Junior dos Santos and Chris Daukaus.

A win for either fighter could mean possible title contention in the premier MMA promotion's heaviest division.

