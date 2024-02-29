Which is the longest boxing match in history? Find out the opponents, venue, and other details of the fight

The longest boxing match ever took place in 1893 and went for 110 rounds.

In the last few decades, a lot has been learned about brain health and combat sports. Through a variety of studies, fans and fighters have learned about the unfortunate effects of being punched in the head for a living.

However, over 100 years ago, any talk of CTE wasn't a thing. As many fans are likely aware, boxing matches used to be far longer than 12 rounds. While 15 rounds became the standard over time, there wasn't a time limit for a lot of fights.

That led to a 110-round match taking place in 1893. On April 6 in New Orleans, Andy Bowen and Jack Burke met in a lightweight bout. Originally, the two weren't supposed to fight. However, Bowen's original opponent fell out, and he faced Burke instead.

The fight, which had three-minute rounds, went on for over seven hours and 19 minutes. The bout was so long that spectators in the arena reportedly began to fall asleep and even leave. After round 108, there was no end in sight.

So, referee John Duffy made the decision that if the bout wasn't ended in the next two frames, he would call it off. After round 110, neither Burke nor Bowen were going down. As a result, the boxing match was called off, and the fight was ruled a no-contest by the referee.

What happened after the longest boxing match ever?

Tragically, the boxing match between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke prematurely ended both of their careers.

After the 110-round bout, both men were forced to be hospitalized. Burke, who took the fight on short notice, had most of the damage. He broke all the bones in his hands and was bedridden for several weeks.

After the lengthy fight, Burke would reportedly only compete a handful of other times. Granted, it's hard to get an actual number due to the lack of information from the period. Unfortunately, Andy Bowen's career ended even faster.

Just a year after the 110-round boxing match, Bowen faced 'Kid' George Lavigne. In round 18, the boxer was knocked down, and he never woke up. Bowen died from injuries sustained in the fight, as well as from his lifetime of competition.

Still, his fight with Burke will live forever due to the history behind it.