Ryan Garcia reveals four-fight hit list before retirement

Ryan Garcia needs to defeat some big names before he can retire from fighting.

'KingRy' is currently slated to return to New York on April 20. There, Garcia will face WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. 'The Dream ' is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Regis Prograis in December.

For Garcia, the fight is set to be the biggest of his career. It's also one that the boxer believes is a must-win. Not because his career will be in tatters or anything like that. It's just that Garcia really dislikes Haney.

In a recent interview, Ryan Garcia stated that Devin Haney was one of the opponents he needed to defeat before he could retire. Speaking with BoxingScene, the rising boxer also named several other foes as well. Those opponents were super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson. Garcia also stated that he needs to avenge his loss to Gervonta Davis before he can be done for good.

In the interview with BoxingScene, Garcia stated:

“I want to end my career fighting Tank Davis for the second time at 140lbs, after I defeat Devin, Teofimo [Lopez], Shakur [Stevenson], and then Tank. And then I’m done."

What happened in Ryan Garcia's fight with Gervonta Davis? Revisiting the first loss of 'KingRy'

Ryan Garcia wants a rematch with Gervonta Davis partially due to the weight requirements of their first bout.

Last April, 'KingRy' and 'Tank' fought in Las Vegas. Ultimately, Davis dominated the young boxer, knocking him down twice en route to a seventh-round stoppage victory. However, the win didn't come without some controversy attached.

Following the bout, the controversial weight rehydration clause came under heavy scrutiny. The contest was a 136-pound catchweight bout, but Garcia wasn't allowed to weigh more than 146 pounds on fight day. That's something he's rectified for his return against Devin Haney in April.

That weight clause is part of the reason why Ryan Garcia badly wants Gervonta Davis again. When asked about the loss to 'Tank' in the aforementioned interview with BoxingScene, he stated:

“It’s just stupid. Okay, I want to see somebody cut all that weight, kill themselves, have blisters in your mouth because you’re so dehydrated, get in the ring, fight in front of everybody in the biggest fight of your life and get hit to the liver and you see what you’ll do."