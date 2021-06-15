Which MMA fighter got knocked out while dancing?

The beauty of MMA lies in the immense danger the fighters put themselves in. The sport features length after length of highlight reels of beautiful knockouts as people flock to watch them. But every once in a while, there's a finish so spectacular you can't ignore it.

MMA fighter Joe Harding put up his BCMMA featherweight title on the line against Johan Segas. Harding' striking was effective, and it seemed like he was up on the judges' scorecards. But it was his showboating that was in the spotlight. The British fighter kept dancing in spurts for the entirety of the fight while mixing in a few shots in between.

However, karma finally caught up to him as he continued with his antics in the third round. Segas had enough of it all and launched an inch-perfect head kick to knock Harding out while he was in the middle of executing a dance move similar to MMA star Cody Garbrandt's dance.

Fly too close to the sun and you may get melted. #karMMA pic.twitter.com/91VCmOVSQ6 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2017

Harding was knocked out cold, and the fight was over then and there. The video of the knockout and this fight did the rounds everywhere, and Harding's legend is now mired in infamy.

Cody Garbrandt's dance in the middle of an MMA fight

The originator of the dance was former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. He whipped out some moves in the middle of his title fight against Dominick Cruz. It was a one-sided fight, and 'No Love' felt comfortable enough to showboat against the legend.

However, he didn't face a fate similar to Harding's and managed to win the fight. It was a huge victory for the American, and his taunting and breakdancing did his fame a favor. Even though he would go on to lose the title to bitter rival T.J. Dillashaw, he inspired lots of people like Harding to use his moves.

