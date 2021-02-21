Which model of Lamborghini does UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis own and how much did it cost him?

UFC fighters are often known for owning some of the most luxurious and expensive cars out there. One-time heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is no exception.

'The Black Beast' owns a Lamborghini Huracan, which has been further upgraded with a pair of Late Model Racecraft turbos.

Derrick Lewis was seen driving his Lamborghini for the first time in February, 2019, when he took his twin-turbo sports car down to Quick 30 in Houston, Texas. The price of the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan modem was a little above $150,000, with a further destination charge of around $4,000.

While at Quick 30, Derrick Lewis can be heard saying that he wanted to clear the quarter mile mark under 10 seconds. However, he took just a little bit over 10 seconds in both his attempts. Considering this was the first time Derrick Lewis was pumping the gas of his Lamborghini Huracan, it is quite impressive a performance.

Watch the video below:

Derrick Lewis and his cars

Derrick Lewis is an automobile enthusiast, owns multiple cars, and often shares his interest on social media.

In fact, he even used his 4x4 Chevrolet truck for a good cause when the city of Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. He used his pick-up truck to help stranded families and reach them to safety.

It feels good to help people pic.twitter.com/RtyYIkdGor — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 28, 2017

Derrick Lewis is also the owner of a custom-made T-Rex vehicle that cost him $125,000, according to a 2016 report by TMZ Sports. Derrick Lewis reportedly requested Joseph McCamish of Etune Autosports to manufacture him "baddest T-Rex he could build".

The tailor-made T-Rex car came in a shade of gold with a full air ride system, leather seats, JBL audio, and a specially fabricated hull.

Derrick Lewis is set to face Curtis Blaydes in a few hours in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday, February 20, 2021.