"Whiskey can age like wine but turns any human to pi**" - Fans divided in opinion over how well Conor McGregor has aged over the last five years

Conor McGregor has not been active in the UFC octagon for over a year now. While he remains one of the biggest names in combat sports, his aura cannot be compared to the McGregor of old who held the featherweight and lightweight crowns simultaneously.

An Instagram account, @homeofffight, pointed out the physical changes in the Irishman over the course of five years through a post comparing two images of him. The post was captioned:

"Fans started noticing how Conor is aging, so here's the comparison - 5 years difference 🤔"

In the post, the younger McGregor looks leaner and more animated. While the current version of McGregor is much bulkier and his facial hair and hairstyle are shaggier than usual.

Fans commented on the differences in the two looks under the post. A fan replied suggesting alcohol abuse:

"Whiskey can age like wine but turns any human to pi**"

The user was not alone in his assumptions as multiple other fans called McGregor out for the same:

"drugs and heavy drinking killing him"

"To much drugs an booze an fuck all sparring"

Other fans played it down and maintained that Conor McGregor is the same as he has ever been, with the exception of a visit to the barber:

"I thought the same thing when I saw that particular pic, but I think he just needs a trip to the barber more than anything. Lol"

"Okay… he’s bulked up a bit and grown his beard out? Wouldn’t say he’s aged 😂"

Fans comment on the post debating on how McGregor has aged.

Conor McGregor could potentially return to fight Charles Oliveira

As a former lightweight champion, McGregor will have his eyes trained on the division right now. Likely even more so after No.1 contender Charles Oliveira confirmed his intent tp eventually fight 'The Notorious'.

Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi for the vacant lightweight strap.

He did, however, mention how McGregor could be next after being denied the opportunity to fight him for the title before Makhachev.

'Do Bronx' said in an interview with ESPN MMA about fighting Conor McGregor:

“I like the narrative. It would be perfect. We’ve been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully, it works out. I really do [think it will happen next year]. That’s the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Makhachev]. I know the more victories, the better the chances, so this is a step towards that fight."

If Conor McGregor continues in the lightweight division on his return, then a potential Makhachev win at UFC 280 is all that stands between him and a title shot. There would be no better place to start rebuilding a stagnating MMA career than a blockbuster championship bout after a rejuvenating break.

That is, unless, the weight bulk we've seen him undergo is aimed at a change in division. McGregor could potentially debut at welterweight with his current size. He has expressed interest in doing so in the past.

Watch Charles Oliveira's complete interview with ESPN MMA:

