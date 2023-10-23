Who is Abby Rao? Dillon Danis' cozied-up pictures with TikTok star sparks relationship rumors

Dillon Danis' recent cozied-up pictures with TikTok star Abby Rao have sparked relationship rumors between the two.

Born on July 20, 1997, Abby Rao is famous for being an Instagram model and has amassed a significant following on her social media platforms. Rao is also known for being the ex-girlfriend of popular YouTuber and streamer RiceGum. The two started dating in 2018 and reportedly ended things just a year later in 2019.

Most recently, Abby Rao became a talking point yet again after Dillon Danis shared a cozied-up picture with her. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Danis posted a picture with Rao and captioned the post by saying:

"Sweetest girl!"

While Dillon Danis' post was met with a lot of speculation regarding the two potentially dating, fans also brought up pictures of Abby Rao with her ex-boyfriend RiceGum in an attempt to demean Danis.

Expand Tweet

However, it is worth noting that Danis took to his Instagram stories to clarify Abby Rao is just his friend. He said:

'One of my good friends! Good girl! @abbyrao"

Danis' Instagram story

Bellator MMA cuts ties with Dillon Danis

Danis was recently seen in action against Logan Paul on October 14 in what was his boxing debut. While he ended up losing via disqualification, it was a rather lackluster performance from 'El Jefe' that has tarnished his reputation in the combat sports community.

Moreover, according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani’s recent ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) post, Bellator has released Danis. Helwani wrote:

“Dillon Danis is a free agent. Bellator officially released Danis this weekend, sources say.”

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that, as per reports, Danis had to pay a $100,000 penalty to Bellator MMA to fight Logan Paul. Bellator MMA has an active TV deal with Showtime. Misfits Boxing and DAZN are the direct competitors of Showtime and it caused the penalty clause to kick in.

Danis is 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter and both his wins under the Bellator banner have come by way of submission. 'El Jefe' last competed against Max Humphrey on Bellator 222 in June 2019. Following his release from Bellator MMA, he has shown interest in fighting for the UFC in recent times, but the chances of the organization accepting him look slim at the moment.