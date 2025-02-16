Who is Agit Kabayel? The undefeated boxer set to fight for the WBC interim world heavyweight championship

Agit Kabayel is an, as-of-yet, relatively unknown to anyone but boxing's hardcore fanbase. However, for those in the know, he is a dark horse in the heavyweight division, and is set to compete for his first-ever world championship honor at the professional level when he takes on Zhilei Zhang next week.

But just who is Kabayel? Where does he hail from? What has his boxing run yielded in terms of wins and losses? On Feb. 22, he has the opportunity of a lifetime when he takes on Zhang for the WBC interim heavyweight title. A win would launch him into true title contention.

So, who exactly will Zhang be dealing with when he steps inside the ring next week?

Who is Agit Kabayel?

Born in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany to Kurdish Turks on Sep. 23, 1992, Agit Kabayel is a 32-year old boxer gearing up for his first serious run in the heavyweight division. Unfortunately, little is known about his personal life as Kabayel maintains a relatively guarded public profile.

So, his marital status and any other related details about him are in the dark. What is known, though, is that he is cousins with Hüseyin Kökseçen, a German rapper better known by his stage name, KC Rebell.

Examining Agit Kabayel's boxing career

Next week, Agit Kabayel faces fellow knockout artist Zhilei Zhang for the WBC interim heavyweight title. It will be the biggest test of his career, and under the brightest lights as he competes on the main card of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch.

Zhang is a towering foe, with an imposing frame and nuclear power in his punches. He has also faced some of the heavyweight division's best, but is also 41 years old. meanwhile, Kabayel is much younger, with a 25-0 record compared to Zhang's 27-2-1 one.

Check out the German sensation TKO'ing Arslanbek Makhmudov:

Moreover, Kabayel isn't completely inexperienced against well-known names, having beaten the popular Derek Chisora via majority decision. Unfortunately, he will have had to level up since his bout with Chisora if he hopes to beat Zhang, as a majority decision against a boxer as flawed as the Englishman isn't promising.

In late 2023, he took Arslanbek Makhmudov's unbeaten record, and he will be looking to add Zhang's name to his list of conquests.

