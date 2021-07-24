Who is Aidan White, amateur boxer and UFC president Dana White's son?

Aidan White, the younger son and middle child of UFC head honcho Dana White is an amateur boxer and a football player.

Born on July 18, 2002, Aidan White is 18 years old and recently made his amateur boxing debut in 2018 at the St. Patrick's Day Boxing Show in the Junior Golden Gloves Division. Fighting in the 130-pound weight class, the debutant pugilist earned a victory over Andre LeClerc. He had his father in his corner, and Lorenzo Fertitta attended the event as well.

After the bout, Dana White revealed under Muay Thai champion John Wayne Parr's comment how Aidan White got into boxing.

"They have trained in every combat sport. For some reason a couple of months ago as soon as football season ended my son Aidan says "Dad I want a boxing fight". I said cool let's do it," Dana White wrote.

The same year, Dana White threw Aidan a lavish 'Sweet Sixteen' birthday party, including a day-time pool party and night-time concert at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. The party featured names like A$AP Rocky, Everlast, Migos, and DJ Carnage. Dana White also gifted his son a customized Land Rover Defender for the special occasion.

Like his older brother, Dana White III, Aidan also attended Faith Lutheran High School and was part of the Crusader's football team. He graduated from high school in May 2021 and posted pictures from the prom with his partner Ashlyn O'Connor on social media.

Aidan White is yet to start the next chapter of his life and is reportedly focusing on his game at the moment while his older brother has joined the University of San Diego.

Dana White pens a special message for son Aidan White on his birthday

Today happens to be Aidan White's birthday, and the UFC president posted a heartfelt message for him on social media for the occasion.

"Happy Birthday @aidan_white_ So proud of EVERYTHING you you have accomplished! This is your year my boy!! Kick some A** in college," Dana White wrote.

Aidan White responded in the comments, jokingly comparing him to the fictional supervillain, Wilson Fisk, a.k.a The Kingpin, frequently appearing in Marvel Comics. It is an ongoing joke in the MMA fan community because of the close resemblance Dana White has to the character created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

Just noticed how much Dana White looks like Wilson Fisk and should be battling @Daredevil https://t.co/xkKumzumwj — DJ (@DJ_RMANN) November 7, 2017

Ali Abdelaziz and Cody Garbrandt were also among those who wished Aidan White a happy birthday under Dana White's post at the time of the writing of this article.

Comments under Dana White's post

Aidan White appears to have a close relationship with Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt, as the two have been seen together in training before.

