Who is Alexander Volkanovski's wife? Here's everything you need to know about Emma Volkanovski

The UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski enjoys a stable family life and is happily married to Emma Volkanovski.

Emma has done her BSc in Psychology from the University of Sydney. The pair have been married for eight years as they tied the knot in 2015, prior to Volkanovski's UFC debut. Alexander's debut came in November, 2016 against Yusuke Kasuya at UFC Fight Night 101 in a lightweight bout.

It was after his promotional debut that 'Volk' made the move down to featherweight, where he has stayed until his most recent challenge for the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev.

Emma Volkanovski is a known fitness freak, which must surely complement her freakish athlete of a husband's training and passion for mixed martial arts. The couple has been blessed with two daughters and are expecting a third.

'The Great' announced the happy news of their future addition to the family in an immensely cute and wholesome Instagram post. His daughters, Ariana and Airlie, both attempt to guess the gender of their future sibling, as Volkanovski sombrely states that he would be happy either way but would prefer a boy.

However, the family will welcome a girl yet again much to the ecstasy of the two sisters.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Alexander Volkanovski's wife, Emma stands three inches taller than him at 5-feet-9 inches and the couple are very comfortable joking about it internally.

Check out a hilarious post by Volkanovski's wife:

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on a potential fight against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski will face Yair Rodriguez in a title unification bout at UFC 290, but the featherweight that's making all the noise right now is Ilia Topuria.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier on the DC & RC show, Volkanovski was all praises about Topuria.

“I’m hearing a lot of people mentioning other guys, Ilia fighting other guys—I’m like, ‘No, don’t do it. Just give me a guy. Give me a contender. To be honest, again, I’m not going to say too much. Obviously, I think he’s a good fighter. But the more I speak, the less I’m going to hype up the fight. I think he’s great," said Volkanovski.

Volkanovski spoke of potentially fighting Topuria in the future but maintained that his primary focus is Yair Rodriguez.

“I think it’s a great fight and that would work well on some people, but won’t work well on others. Everyone’s raving on about this guy. I’ve got Yair to worry about. I’ll worry about that first, because, again, I see him as a much bigger threat than Ilia. I’ll make sure I go out there and do my business, and then if that’s on the cards—again, I want to be active.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below from 38:40 onwards:

Poll : 0 votes