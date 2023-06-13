Who is Alice Ardelean? All you need to know about MMA champion making waves on social media and OF

Alice Ardelean has been making waves in recent times for her ability to completely switch from brutal savage inside the cage to being an alluring OnlyF*ns model outside of fighting. A girl that can seemingly do it all, the athlete holds titles in two different promotions in two different divisions and is a standout online.

Not only is the Romania-born strawweight a presence in mixed martial arts, but she also has a huge following across all of her social media accounts. Alongside hundreds of thousands of supporters on Instagram, the 31-year-old has over 3 million followers on TikTok where she posts regular amusing videos.

Alongside her blossoming mixed martial arts career and her success on social media, Alice Ardelean is becoming a huge star on OnlyF*ns with her intimate content. Since joining and expressing a different side to her personality, the 'Queen of Teasing' has amassed over one hundred thousand likes on her profile.

Throughout 13 fights inside the cage, Ardelean has eight wins and five losses. Although it's not the best of records, the surging talent hasn't lost since 2016, winning four times in that time including two additional exhibition bouts.

With four wins coming by knockout and three coming by submission, the Birmingham native knows how to finish fights and has been rewarded for that throughout her career.

In her most recent outing, Ardelean captured the Extreme Fighting Championship vacant strawweight title in a doctor stoppage victory over the previously undefeated Jessica Mouneimne. Just two fights prior, she scored a decision victory over Ana Maria Pal to claim RXF flyweight gold.

Alice Ardelean MMA: Which UFC fighters has the rising talent fought?

As aforementioned, Ardelean has five losses in her MMA career but three of those came against fighters who would go on to fight inside the octagon, with one even becoming a multiple-time UFC champion.

In her first career loss, the finisher suffered an armbar defeat to Diana Belbita, a fellow Romanian who just picked up her second UFC victory at UFC 289 on Saturday.

Back in 2015, UFC alum Cristina Stanciu picked up a split decision win over the social media figure. In her final career loss to date, Alice Ardelean came up against current women's strawweight queen Zhang Weili in a clash that, despite showing heart, she was forced to tap due to a rear naked choke.

