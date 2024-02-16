Who is Amanda Lemos married to? Everything you need to know about the Brazilian's personal life

Amanda Lemos is revered for her fearsome knockout power and top-tier technical striking prowess. Having competed at both strawweight and bantamweight. Lemos has amassed a professional MMA record of 13 wins, three losses, and one draw thus far. Apart from her tremendous success in the MMA realm, 'Amandinha' is also known for being markedly devoted to her family.

Speaking of Amanda Lemos' relationship, the 36-year-old generally refrains from revealing too many details pertaining to her marital and overall personal life. Nevertheless, it's known that she's married to a fellow Brazilian native, Karina Ximenes. The latter works as an interior designer who specializes in the dominions of decor and aesthetics.

Karina Ximenes, who's Amanda Lemos' wife, is believed to have been with her since their youth, supporting the MMA stalwart during her ascent in the Brazilian regional MMA circuit and beyond. The duo have a daughter, Rebecca, whom they'd adopted a few years back.

Furthermore, it's been reported that Amanda Lemos' partner lives with the UFC fighter and their daughter in Belem, Brazil, alongside some of their other close relatives. For her part, Ximenes is a fitness enthusiast and very particular about her and Lemos' diets, often helping the UFC women's strawweight athlete with her weight cuts.

As evidenced by their respective official Instagram accounts, 'Amandinha' and Karina Ximenes consistently comment on one another's social media posts. Furthermore, despite being relatively guarded about their personal lives, they have posted a few photos with each other on their social media handles.

Among the prominent examples of Ximenes' unwavering support for Lemos in her professional mixed martial arts career is an Instagram post by the interior designer in June 2017. A rough translation of the post, which was originally written in the Brazilian-Portuguese language, read as follows:

"In everything GOD is perfect and he does everything in his time, and now it's official you are where your heart already desired to be, your talent led you to dream that everything is possible to what you believe and so the dream became reality. I'm super happy, it's such a great feeling that I can't fit."

Amanda Lemos eyes triumphant return against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298

The No.3-ranked UFC women's strawweight Lemos is scheduled to face the No. 7-ranked Mackenzie Dern. Their highly-anticipated showdown is booked to transpire at the UFC 298 event on Feb. 17, 2024. Lemos' most recent MMA bout witnessed her suffer a one-sided unanimous decision defeat in her attempt to dethrone UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili in August 2023.

On the other hand, multi-time BJJ world champion Mackenzie Dern is coming off a second-round TKO defeat against Jessica Andrade in November 2023. The consensus is that a victory over 'Amandinha' could catapult the 30-year-old Dern into another matchup against a top-five-ranked opponent.

Alternatively, a dominant performance by Lemos against the fan-favorite grappling wizard could provide a significant impetus in her quest for another title shot.

