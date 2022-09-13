Who is Andre Fili fighting at UFC Fight Night this weekend?

Andre Fili has been winless in his last three UFC fights, losing two bouts and having a no-contest result against Daniel Pineda. His two losses have come against strong opposition in Bryce Mitchell and Joanderson Brito, however, his challenges are unlikely to get any easier as the 32-year-old is set to face an in-form Bill Algeo this weekend.

Algeo has won his last two UFC bouts, including a first-round win over Joanderson Brito.

'Touchy' has fought some big names in the UFC, including Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez and Michael Johnson. Nevertheless, remaining winless after four bouts will do Fili no favors and could put his UFC career at risk should he lose this weekend.

Bill Algeo has only fought under the UFC banner for two years, joining the organization in 2020.

'Senor Perfecto' had a poor start to life in the UFC, losing to Ricardo Lamas on his debut at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic. But since that defeat, Algeo has only lost once in his last four UFC bouts.

Andre Fili will be feeling the pressure against Algeo, with 'Touchy' last winning back in 2020 against the highly-rated Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo.

Has Andre Fili ever won three UFC fights in a row?

No, despite fighting under the UFC banner since 2013, Andre Fili has never won more than two back-to-back UFC fights in his career.

Between 2017 and 2018, 'Touchy' managed to beat Artem Lobov and Dennis Bermudez via decision but lost to Michael Johnson in a close split decision.

After losing to Johnson, Fili managed to once again bounce back, winning two back-to-back bouts in 2019. The 32-year-old got the better of Myles Jury and Sheymon Moraes, but has since only won once in his last five UFC outings.

Fili might just be fighting for survival within the organization. He has seemingly lost a step in his 30s, and if he cannot reignite his career this weekend, he could get cut from the UFC.

