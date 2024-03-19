Who is Andre Lima? All about the Brazilian fighter set to debut at UFC Vegas 89

Andre Lima is a 25-year-old flyweight mixed martial artist who hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil and currently has a professional record of 7-0.

'Mascote' started his professional career in October 2022 and stacked up six wins, which inculded five knockout victories. This earned him an opportunity to appear on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) a year later in October 2023.

Lima went up against Rickson Thai Zenidim Bueno that night and scored a dominant unanimous decision victory. This earned the 25-year-old a UFC contract from CEO Dana White.

At the post-fight press conference, Lima expressed his joy over joining the UFC. He said:

"I feel great, so happy and it's really a childhood dream come true tonight."

Lima is now set to make his UFC debut on March 23. 'Mascote' will lock horns against Igor Severino in a flyweight scrap in the prelims portion of the UFC Vegas 89 card.

Who else will compete on the UFC Vegas 89 card apart from Andre Lima?

UFC Vegas 89 will be headlined by a five-round flyweight clash between contender Amanda Ribas and former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas.

Ribas is coming off an impressive knockout victory against Luana Pinheiro in November 2023. Namajunas, on the other hand, is currently on a two-fight skind in the multi-billion dollar promotion. If 'Thug' still has title aspirations, a win is all but essential come fight night.

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between Justin Tafa and Karl Williams. Originally, Justin's younger brother, Junior Tafa, was supposed to fight Williams but had to withdraw due to an injury.

Apart from that, the card will feature prominent names like Billy Quarantillo, Edmen Shahbazyan and Cody Gibson, among others.

Main Card

Main event: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas - flyweight

Co-main event: Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams - heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. A.J. Dobson - middleweight

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal - featherweight

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo- featherweight

Preliminary Card

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden - lightweight

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Eros - featherweight

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson - bantamweight

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nyugen - featherweight

Monsterrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova - bantamweight

Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima - flyweight

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin - heavyweight

