Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov? Everything about the 18-0 heavyweight who sparked his opponent inside 1-minute on Fury vs. Ngannou’s main card

Arslanbek Makhmudov made a statement during the main card for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Saturday’s premier fight will feature Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, and Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, scheduled for a ten-round boxing match. Before the intriguing matchup plays out, a handful of prospects and top contenders looked to capitalize on the event’s massive platform.

The second fight on the main card was a heavyweight bout for the NABF and the WBA intercontinental titles. The matchup featured Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs), and Junior Anthony Wright (20-5-1, 17 KOs).

It didn’t take long for Makhmudov to make a statement, as he secured a TKO win in 70 seconds.

Makhmudov is a 34-year-old fighter born in Russia and now trains in Canada. Following a 27-9 amateur run, the 6’5” giant made his professional debut in October 2008. Fifteen years later, he’s solidified himself as a legitimate contender in the heavyweight division.

‘Lion’ is signed with Top Rank, which has a handful of top-tier heavyweight fighters. The only problem problem for Makhmudov thus far is that he’s struggling to find another top contender to fight.

Nonetheless, he’s continuing to make a name for himself by earning the following rankings - #3 WBC, #5 WBA, #10 IBF, and #13 WBO.

What’s next for Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Arslanbek Makhmudov will likely need a win against another top-ranked opponent before earning a world title fight. Luckily for him, there is another heavyweight signed with Top Rank who’s looking for a similar opportunity to take his career to the next level.

Jared Anderson, also known as ‘The Real Big Baby,’ is a 23-year-old heavyweight who has shown the potential to be a future superstar. The Ohio native holds a professional boxing record of 16-0 (15 KOs), with three wins in 2023.

It’s unclear if and when Top Rank will match up Makhmudov and Anderson. With that said, the fight could be an opportunity to push one of their heavyweights into the world title picture.

They’ll have time to figure everything out, as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have signed on for an undisputed heavyweight title fight in December or early 2024.