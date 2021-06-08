Who are Austin McBroom's dad and mom?

Austin McBroom's parents are Michole and Allen McBroom. The two are now divorced, and Allen is married to his second wife, Erica McBroom.

Allen McBroom has made multiple appearances on his son Austin's YouTube channel, 'The ACE Family.'

Allen also runs a non-profit camp called The Painted Turtle. The camp helps and supports kids with mental disorders.

Austin McBroom's mother, Michole, is the founder of a clothing brand called 'Lidstick Diaries.'

Austin McBroom will fight TikToker Bryce Hall in a boxing match

YouTuber and former professional basketball player Austin McBroom will take on TikToker Bryce Hall in a boxing match. The event will take place on June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

The whole fight card for the event is built around social media personalities. YouTubers will fight TikTok celebrities at the event.

Who is Austin McBroom?

Austin McBroom is a YouTube personality and a former basketball player. McBroom currently runs a YouTube channel called 'The ACE Family' with his wife, Catherine Paiz. The channel is named after the first three letters of the Youtuber's family.

During his school days, McBroom was involved in multiple sports like baseball, basketball and football. He first earned acclaim for his impressive stint as a basketball player but later turned his focus towards social media. He initially started his internet career by releasing music videos.

