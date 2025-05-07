Who are Belal Muhammad's parents? Do they have Palestinian roots?

Belal Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight title with a unanimous decision win against Leon Edwards in July 2024. On Saturday, May 10, at UFC 315, Muhammad will look to defend his crown for the first time against Jack Della Maddalena, an Aussie with a 7-0 promotional record.

Muhammad's life-changing accomplishment validated many years of hard work and provided an opportunity to showcase the Palestinian flag on a global platform.

This piece provides additional details about the life, parents, and hardships of the 'Remember the Name.'

Who are Belal Muhammad's parents?

Belal Muhammad is the son of Palestinian immigrants Abdullah and Maha Muhammad. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 9, 1988. The UFC welterweight champion's parents lived in Al-Bireh, a Palestinian city in the central West Bank. Abdullah and Maha overcame the struggles of unrest and conflict to pursue a safer life in the United States.

Muhammad's father, Abdullah, owned a phone store in Chicago for over a decade. The family business closed in 2020 due to the extensive damage caused during the Black Lives Matter protests. 'Remember the Name' utilized his platform to showcase the vandalism done to his father's business.

He has also spoken out many times about the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. While speaking to the UFC, 'Remember The Name' had this to say about being able to represent Palestine as a UFC champion.

"The belt doesn't mean much to me. The belt gives me the platform to speak about Palestine. The belt gives me a platform to carry that flag, and when I carry that flag, people notice it. People want to know what that flag means. Why do I carry it? Who do I carry it for? There are people that don't have a voice right now. They don't have nobody with the platform that I have to speak up for them."

Muhammad added:

"So, for myself, I have to do it. My parents are from there, my family's from there. My brothers lived there. They went to school there. Their blood runs through it deep. And I know the people over there, they're fighting the real fight. They're the real warriors. I have to keep winning for them because when they see me win, they win." [h/t: UFC]

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

