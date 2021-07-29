Who is 'Blood Diamond', Israel Adesanya's newest teammate to enter the UFC?

Mike Mathetha, aka 'Blood Diamond', is a City Kickboxing fighter who joined Israel Adesanya and other members of the same gym on the UFC roster. Other City Kickboxing fighters on the UFC roster include Dan Hooker, Brad Riddell, Kai-Kara France, Shane Young and Carlos Ulberg.

'Blood Diamond' is a welterweight fighter. He has had an extensive career as a professional kickboxer. However, he is relatively fresh in the field of professional mixed martial arts.

The Kiwi has been a part of three professional MMA fights. To his credit, 'Blood Diamond' has won all three of his pro MMA fights and holds a record of 3-0.

His first fight as a professional came in May 2017 at SFS 1- Shuriken Fight Series 1 against Jo Van Duin. He won the contest via a second-round TKO.

Mathetha's second fight as a professional took place at HFS - Hex Fight Series 1 in July 2018. Taking up the role of a complete mixed martial artist and leaving the kickboxer outside the cage, 'Blood Diamond' submitted his opponent, Hyun Min Hwang, in 3:53 of the first round via rear-naked choke.

His third and latest pro MMA fight took place under the banner of EMMA. He fought Dimps Tahau Tiopira Gillies at Eternal Mixed Martial Arts 50 in February 2020. He won the fight via unanimous decision.

Eugene Bareman and Israel Adesanya surprise 'Blood Diamond' with UFC offer

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya staged quite the announcement to congratulate 'Blood Diamond' on signing with the UFC.

Eugene Bareman and Israel Adesanya stood in front of gathered City Kickboxing fighters. The head coach drew similarities between Mathetha's story and Israel Adesanya's, speaking about hard work and sacrifice.

City Kickboxing's official Instagram account posted a video of the announcement. The caption of the post read:

"We surprised @blood_diam0nd by bringing up @stylebender and talking about bloods journey but in reference to Israel, as too not giveaway the surprise we had for Bloods, they both share very similar journeys of sacrifice dedication and commitment. A true gentlemen of the NZ combat sports scene, whos body of work includes over 100 fights all over the world against some of the best on the planet. Hes developed his own unique style and now its time to show the UFC welterweight division just exactly what he brings!"

Check out the video below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh