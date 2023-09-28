Who was Bob Sheridan? Legendary Boxing announcer passes away aged 79

There was sad news for boxing fans yesterday as legendary announcer Bob Sheridan passed away at age 79.

The announcer was regarded by many as being 'The Voice of Boxing' for his incredible career that saw him call some of the most memorable fights in the history of the sport. Some of the legendary fights he called include Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' as well as Ali vs. Joe Frazier in 'The Thrilla in Manilla.'

In addition, Bob Sheridan was calling some of the most significant fights of Mike Tyson's Hall of Fame career. He provided play-by-play for Tyson's upset loss to Buster Douglas, which is still regarded as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Years later, 'The Colonel' was on the commentary team for Tyson's infamous moment, where he bit Evander Holyfield's ear in their rematch.

The University of Miami graduate also served as the play-by-play commentator for the Miami Dolphins between 1969-1979 NFL seasons and even called MMA fights for BodogFight Series in 2007. His legendary career resulted in a number of well-deserved Hall of Fame inductions including the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004 and Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

Boxing Kingdom tweet

The Hall of Fame 'Voice of Boxing' also received a prestigious honor in 1998 as he was awarded the Boxing Writers' Association of America Sam Taub Award, which is awarded for excellence in broadcast journalism. We at Sportskeeda MMA share our condolences to Bob Sheridan's friends and family.