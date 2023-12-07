Who is Brock Lesnar’s daughter? Mya Lesnar goes viral on social media after shattering state shot-put record with insane 18.50-meter throw

Brock Lesnar's daughter has gone viral on social media after accomplishing an incredibly impressive feat.

Mya Lesnar, who is the eldest child of the former UFC heavyweight champion, has shattered the state shot-put record with an insane 18.50-meter throw. She is currently a track star at Colorado State University, where she competes in shot put, and could possibly be on the radar for the United States Olympic team in the future.

The track star's 18.50-meter toss broke the previous record of 17.55 meters and now puts her in first place in the nation for shot put. With the impressive feat, Brock Lesnar's daughter was named Colorado State's Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

Tweet regarding the new school record for shot put

The former UFC heavyweight champion was a decorated collegiate athlete in his own right. He was a college wrestling standout during his time at the University of Minnesota and reached the pinnacle of collegiate wrestling in 2000 when he won the NCAA Div I National wrestling championship.

In addition to his success in 2000, he was also the 1998 NJCAA heavyweight champion, 1999 NCAA Div I heavyweight runner-up, two-time Big Ten Conference champion, and two-time NCAA All-American.

Fans weighed in on Mya Lesnar setting the new school record and noted how impressive it was. Others stated that there is clearly a resemblance between Brock Lesnar's daughter and the WWE star, writing:

It remains to be seen whether Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, will be able to break her own record as she kicks off an already impressive season.