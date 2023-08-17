Who is Brooke Schofield? Dillon Danis' latest Twitter target amid Nina Agdal chaos

Brooke Schofield has found herself associated with Dillon Danis’ social media chaos.

Earlier this month, a boxing match between Danis and Logan Paul was officially announced for October 14 in Manchester, England. Since the matchup was confirmed, ‘El Jefe’ has done a phenomenal job promoting the event on Twitter by trolling Paul and his girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

Danis recently found a new target for his online chaos. Brooke Schofield, a social media personality and podcast host, recently did a podcast with Mike Majlak. During their conversation, Schofield revealed ‘El Jefe’ sent her a private message saying hello.

Danis posted the video clip on Twitter, sparking the following conversation between him and Schofield:

“Call me if u win” - Schofield

“I’ll send the jet baby Brooke. I want you ringside to witness me stomp on Logan’s unconscious head.” - Danis

“I’ll come but you should know that I’m Logang” - Schofield

“ok I’m turned off bye.” - Danis

“Men hate honesty” - Schofield

“no we hate Logan Paul.” - Danis

With slightly less than two months before “The Prime Card,” the tension between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is heating up. ‘El Jefe’ has claimed Paul sent him a cease and desist for repeatedly posting pictures of Nina Agdal with other guys, including ex-boyfriends.

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul allegedly bullies his own friends

Dillon Danis has taken the Conor McGregor-promoting approach by attacking Logan Paul with personal insults. Danis started by going after Paul’s girlfriend, Nina Agdal, before focusing on his relationship with friends.

Danis called out his upcoming opponent with the following series of tweets:

“you gonna fight back @LoganPaul not fun when the bully gets bullied is it?”

“All your real friends you bullied out of your life. The only person you have left is the yes-man Mike, who just stays around for the clout. It's a lot different when you can't silence people, is it?”

“Logan made all his ex-friends sign NDAs to not speak about what happened, the same ones Jake Paul made James Charles sign.”

Danis will silence thousands of haters if he shows up on October 14. In January of this year, the 29-year-old was scheduled to fight KSI in a boxing match before pulling out for undisclosed reasons on short notice.

As a result, Paul implemented a contractual stipulation forcing ‘El Jefe’ to pay $100,000 if he withdraws from their upcoming fight.

