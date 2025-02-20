Who is Callum Smith dating? All about the boxer's dating life, relationship, kids, and more

Callum Smith's girlfriend has been by his side for quite some time. However, she wasn't always aware of his boxing career. He has competed against the best of the best, and held championship gold. Glory is nothing new to him, but it was for his partner.

So, who is Smith currently dating and what is their marital status? The Englishman has never kept his personal life a guarded secret, often sharing updates about his life on social media. Now, with a bout against Joshua Buatsi looming, the question lingers.

Who will Smith be fighting for when he steps back into the ring this Saturday for a crack at interim WBO light heavyweight gold?

Who is Callum Smith dating?

Callum Smith has been in a relationship with Kimberley Love, who often goes by just Kim, for quite some time now. While there's no exact date for when they met, they've reportedly been dating for years now, having met on vacation, during which Smith was apprehensive of revealing his occupation as a boxer.

The couple eventually tied the knot on June 1, 2024. Besides their marriage, their relationship is also represented by their children. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alba, on Jan. 9, 2019, and a son two years later on Jan. 4, 2021.

Examining Callum Smith's boxing career

At 34 years old, Callum Smith is much closer to the end of his career than he is to its beginning. Fortunately, he hasn't been short on accomplishments, having authored a 30-2 record, with the only losses he has suffered coming against the heavy-handed Artur Beterbiev and the great Canelo Alvarez.

Everyone else has failed to beat him, as he knocked out 22 of his 30 conquests. Moreover, he previously held the WBA (Super) super middleweight title. Although he defended it twice, he lost it to a determined Alvarez, but will now look to reclaim championship gold against Joshua Buatsi.

Their interim WBO light heavyweight title clash will be one of several notable matchups on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch card.

